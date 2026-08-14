The BMW M50 Inline-Six Is Why Cheap E36 325is Still Refuse To Die

Here's the thing about the M50: it doesn't have any "weird" issues. Fans regard this era of BMW engines as being overbuilt, and somewhat normal and easy-to-replace stuff — like water pumps, thermostats, and valve cover gaskets — are the main items to keep an eye on. Additionally, the coolant expansion tank, radiator, cooling fan, and idle air control valve all need monitoring. The former is mainly due to these cars being well over 30 years old, and the latter often can just be cleaned out, but if needing replacement, they're a bit pricey. Finally, people who drive them hard or modify them should check and make sure the oil pump nut is nice n' snug. This is due to the nut backing out from added vibrations, but luckily, aftermarket upgrades are readily available for cheap that wire it up to keep it amply secured.

Speaking of modification, the M50's forged steel crankshaft and iron block make it an excellent candidate for turbocharging, as enthusiasts can see 400-500 hp (or more) with upgraded internals and proper fueling/tuning. Upgraded camshafts and exhaust headers are common, and, interestingly, the M50's intake manifold is so well-designed that E36 M3 owners often bolt them onto their hotter 3.2-liter S52 engines for better top-end power. Good to know if you encounter your own barn-find example.

The BMW M50 inline-six is a remarkably sturdy engine that will last a long, long time with seemingly easy maintenance. They make great power from the factory and are still upgradeable, and are the reason why cheap E36 325is refuse to die.