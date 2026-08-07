These Are Our Readers' Favorite BMWs

One of the most coveted brands by automotive enthusiasts the world over is BMW. The Bavarian automaker has produced scores of incredible road cars and race cars across its 110-year history, across a huge variety of segments, classes and types. Ask two dozen people at a BMW car show to tell you which model is their favorite, and you'll probably get two dozen different answers.

That's the question I posed to our readers earlier this week: What's your favorite BMW? As I hoped, there were tons of great answers. We've got iconic classics, modern sports cars, big luxobarges and even some real weirdos represented here. Some of my honorable mentions were your favorites, and I was especially glad to see that a bunch of people agreed with me on how absolutely perfect the original i3 was and still is. Keep reading to see my favorite picks out of our readers' favorite BMWs.