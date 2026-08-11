My Birthday's In Two Weeks, So You Should Win Me This Verde Acquamarina 1955 Lancia Aurelia Spider In Monterey

I know sometimes it can be really hard to decide what to buy someone for their birthday, especially if that someone is your favorite car writer (me, obviously), and that often leads to a panic purchase as the big day finally arrives. My birthday is in just a couple weeks, but don't worry if you haven't bought me something yet. If you've got about $1.5 million to spend (which you do, obviously), I can make it really easy for you: Just win me this 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America that's going up for sale in Monterey this week. I'll even be there in person to pick it up!

I've already drooled over this car in person, at the Gooding Christie's auction preview in Los Angeles. It was surrounded by a lot of super rare and expensive cars, including other great green ones, but this stunning Aurelia completely stole my heart, in big part thanks to its original Verde Acquamarina paint and green leather interior. Gooding has a set estimate of $900,000-$1,100,000, which to me feels like a steal. I wouldn't be surprised if it goes for more, but you could handle a higher hammer price, right? I mean, I'm only gonna turn 33 once.