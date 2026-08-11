My Birthday's In Two Weeks, So You Should Win Me This Verde Acquamarina 1955 Lancia Aurelia Spider In Monterey
I know sometimes it can be really hard to decide what to buy someone for their birthday, especially if that someone is your favorite car writer (me, obviously), and that often leads to a panic purchase as the big day finally arrives. My birthday is in just a couple weeks, but don't worry if you haven't bought me something yet. If you've got about $1.5 million to spend (which you do, obviously), I can make it really easy for you: Just win me this 1955 Lancia Aurelia B24S Spider America that's going up for sale in Monterey this week. I'll even be there in person to pick it up!
I've already drooled over this car in person, at the Gooding Christie's auction preview in Los Angeles. It was surrounded by a lot of super rare and expensive cars, including other great green ones, but this stunning Aurelia completely stole my heart, in big part thanks to its original Verde Acquamarina paint and green leather interior. Gooding has a set estimate of $900,000-$1,100,000, which to me feels like a steal. I wouldn't be surprised if it goes for more, but you could handle a higher hammer price, right? I mean, I'm only gonna turn 33 once.
One of 240
As you probably guessed from the name, the Spider America was developed to align with U.S. tastes. Says the Gooding listing, "As its name implied, the Spider America was conceived with the lucrative US market in mind, where demand for stylish European sports cars was rapidly growing. Contemporary road tests praised the model's remarkable poise and handling. Writing in Motor Trend in 1956, Walt Woron compared the Lancia favorably with the contemporary Ferrari 250 GT and Mercedes-Benz 300 SL."
The Spider's Carrozzia Pinin Farina body work is simply gorgeous, and a pretty big departure from other Aurelia models. It was parked next to a 300SL roadster in the warehouse, and I have to say the Lancia is even prettier. The pontoon-like fenders flow perfectly with the shape of the nose and shield grille, with the front end having an owl vibe. A true roadster, the only piece of glass is the beautiful curved windshield; instead of side windows there are "lightweight side curtains" for the half-size doors, and a simple fabric roof. Lancia only built 240 of these before the more regular-looking B24 Convertible was introduced, 181 of which were left-hand drive (the "S" in B24 S stands for "sinistra," Italian for "left").
Can you believe someone would repaint this RED?
This particular Aurelia Spider is chassis B24S-1021, built on May 16, 1955. The Verde Acquamarina over green color scheme is how it was originally delivered to its first owner, who bought it through New York–based importer Max Hoffman, the guy who brought the Mercedes 300SL and Porsche 356 to America. From 1960 to 1980 it was owned by Frank P. Anzuena of Glassboro, New Jersey, who commissioned Carrozzeria Fontana, the design house contracted by Lancia to make accessories, to create the hardtop you see in these photos.
In the early '80s it was sold to Paolo Vento, the Italian son-in-law of Count Giovanni Treccani — wouldn't you love to be a Count or Countess? Under his ownership it was repainted red to match the rest of Vento's cars, which should be illegal. The car stayed in Italy until it was bought by another collector in 2017, who had the car sent to FCA Heritage in Torino. That team documented the numbers-matching parts, including the engine, front axle, steering box and transaxle. With that good news, the car was brought back to its wonderful original spec. Says Gooding,
Encouraged by these findings, he subsequently commissioned an extensive concours-quality restoration by leading Italian specialists. The body was restored and refinished in its original Verde Acquamarina by the award-winning Quality Cars of Vigonza; the engine was rebuilt by Mechanics Motor Holding of Padova; electrical systems were restored by a Vicenza specialist; and the interior was retrimmed to original specifications by artisans in Mantova. Completed in 2022, the restoration was carried out to the highest standards, and the Spider America has benefited from careful, sparing use since.
Get your paddles out
The car was bought from guy who restored it in 2022, when it was brought to the U.S., and at some point after that it was acquired by the person who is selling it at Car Week. Its 118-horsepower 2.5-liter V6 engine is one of the greatest-sounding motors of its day, and it gave the Aurelia Spider a top speed over 115 mph. Not too shabby for 1955. Gooding says the car comes with its Classiche certification, the owner's handbook, a tool kit, and records for the restoration.
Gooding's auction is going on August 14 and 15, so theres just enough time for you to get your finances in order and bid on this for me. Like I said, it could go for a lot more than the $1.1 million high estimate. You know how just a few sentences ago I said the car was sold in 2022? That was also through Gooding, and it went for $1,225,000 then (though the estimate at the time was a lot higher). It's definitely nicer than the Aurelia Spider America being sold by RM Sotheby's in Monterey, too. You know I deserve it! Get your checkbooks out, fellas.