How Oil Companies And Execs Legally Pass Responsibility For Cleaning Up Leaky Drilling Sites To You: Read This

It's been a hell of a year for oil producers and companies thanks to fluctuating oil prices and the ongoing Iran war. But when it comes time to clean up after the mess they cause just to make those millions and billions in profit, ProPublica reports these oil barons have learned to create the most incredible loopholes to skirt responsibility and pass it onto the public. How they do it and your guide to doing it yourself is part of the publication's latest article, complete with illustrations for the visually-inclined.

Outside of its amusingly detailed instructions on how you, too, could create your own oil company, profit millions, and just wipe your hands clean of any resulting problems, the story focuses on one Tom Ragsdale. He created his own corporate shield, known as Siana, which brought him a trove of cash from his oil and gas production. Ragsdale even created another company that would inject "other companies' wastewater into his wells to dispose of it." ProPublica outlines that his company was responsible for at least 16 spills, and he just wasn't paying royalties or rental fees owed to the state for his oil operations either.

New Mexico took Siana and Ragsdale to court for upwards of $284,000 in fees in 2016, according to CBS News. Ragsdale's final bill for the cleanup after he lost the suit in 2020, with interest, came out to well over $3.5 million. That sizable total wouldn't cover the cost for cleaning up the damage his company had done, though. The state had only seen about $50,000, barely 1.5% of what was actually owed. Siana soon after was put into bankruptcy, owing potentially upwards of $10 million to several outlets and entities beyond the lawsuit.