The U.S. doesn't have a great track record of quickly ending wars it starts in the Middle East, so no one should be surprised the Third Gulf War isn't over already. Still, nothing about one little forever war against one tiny country of 93 million people should be making gas expensive. I thought we'd all agreed to keep oil cheap while this war drags on, but apparently not. NBC News reports that oil is back over $100 a barrel, and the main culprit is some jerk named Brent Crude. Who the hell let that guy decide how much my Gladiator costs to fill up?

And yet, it's right there in the news report. Brent Crude's oil now costs more than $100 a barrel, and he's trying to blame the 6% price increase on "the latest Iran war escalation." As if that matters. Personally, I think he's just a greedy a-hole who will say anything he needs to if it means squeezing a few more bucks out of a humble, working class patriot who spends two to three hours a day commuting between John's Creek and his office in downtown Atlanta.

If you notice, Patriotic American oil in West Texas doesn't cost $100 a barrel. It's up about 5% and still only costs $93 a barrel. Maybe Houthi rebels really did attack two Saudi oil tankers in the Red Sea like the lamestream "news" media claims, but really? A red sea? They expect us to believe water can be red? Maybe if you're a dirty communist. And you better not pretend you aren't a communist, Brent. I don't like you, and Grok says everyone I don't like is automatically a communist. Hope you like the view from your future prison cell inside the Federal Reserve.