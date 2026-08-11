How Can You Become A DoorDash Driver And What Can You Expect To Earn?

Google Trends data shows a worrying sign about the economy. Enter the search term, "side hustle" and you'll see a notable spike this year. The term has indexed higher in 2026 than at any time since early 2023. In fact, it's notably more elevated than in 2023, as is the term "become a Dasher." Indeed's Hiring Lab — the recruiting company's think tank arm – shows that among folks with multiple jobs, "delivery driver" tops the list of the most popular titles people use to describe their employment. Indeed also says lots of folks with multiple gigs are just doubling up in the same industry. Meaning, they describe their first role and their second role identically, such as driving for both DoorDash and Lyft, say. And so, a lot of us here in America, where July 2026 stats showed 23,000 jobs lost — when the expectation was that the economy would instead add about 80,000 jobs – need the extra dough from a side hustle.

Well, the good news is that becoming a DoorDash driver doesn't look that difficult. In most states, you have to be at least 18, but 21 in California, and 19 in Arizona, Colorado, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Kentucky, Montana, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah, and West Virginia. You also have to own a non-jailbroken Android or iPhone. If you want to drive rather than pedal your deliveries — which is also an option, depending on where you'll work — you need a valid driver's license and valid personal auto insurance. As for what it pays, that depends on where you live. In Phoenix, according to Indeed, that's a decent $27.22 per hour – 43% over the national average, which is just $16.24 an hour.