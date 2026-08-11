Snap-On Toolbox From 'Ferris Bueller's Day Off' Is Up For Auction, 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder Not Included

There's something incredibly special about owning a piece of memorabilia from a beloved film, especially car-related like the most unusual props such as this Butt Birth Rhino from "Ace Ventura", or actual moving co-stars like the pink BMW Roadster driven by Sydney Sweeney in "Christy". And the more well-known the film is, the more precious the prop is to own, which is why you want to check out this Snap-On toolbox from the set of the John Hughes 1986 film, "Ferris Bueller's Day Off"— on auction with Bring a Trailer this week.

John Hughes brought a lot of feel-good stories to our screens in the '80s and '90s, which also happened to feature some great cars accompanying soon-to-be star casts. Think "The Breakfast Club", "Uncle Buck," and "Planes, Trains, and Automobiles." But the most notable would probably be the 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder that starred alongside Matthew Broderick in "Ferris Bueller's Day Off." The Snap-On toolbox up for grabs this week, makes its somewhat humorous onscreen appearance alongside that iconic Ferrari in the character Cameron Frye's (Alan Ruck) showroom-like garage.

You may remember the scene. Broderick's title character, Ferris, comes to Cameron's home to begin their sick day shenanigans. Due to a favor owed to Ferris, Cameron finds himself opening the all-glass garage revealing his father's 1961 Ferrari 250 GT California Spyder. Cameron begins his introduction, "Less than 100 were made. My father spent three years restoring this car," the iconic music begins as the film cuts to the car in the garage, followed by detailed stills. The tool box's awkward placing off to the side is the only thing making what the ad calls the "glass pavilion garage" look anything like a garage.