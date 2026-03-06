'Butt Birth' Rhino From 'Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls' Is Up For Auction And It's Practically A Car

There is some wear and tear on the fiberglass creature, with the rhino "[exhibiting] chipped paint and a buildup of grime throughout." Unfortunately, the once-movable legs and head are now made of rigid styrofoam, fixed in place after extensive restoration efforts to save the prop's crumbling latex parts, but what once moved can move again with the right attitude and plenty of WD-40. Add an LS engine and suddenly you've got a rhino butt car fit for the world's greatest pet detective, that's still cheaper than anything the auto industry is pumping out at the moment. But Erin, I hear you say, what about things like axles and transmission and brakes? To which I say, how the hell did you even manage to get in my house with all your quitter talk?

propstoreauctions.com

What you really have to look out for is keeping your ventilation and side door working, as these were the components that failed and forced Jim Carrey's titular Ace Ventura to escape via the back end of the mechanical rhino. Naturally, this occurred in the film in front of a stunned family who thought they were witnessing the miracle of birth, only to see a naked, sweaty Carrey flop out. The good news is, the latex "butt skin" has been replaced since filming because the original tore, so if you do need to escape via the back door, it'll be just as hilarious.

I know you may be thinking "sure, that scene was funny in 1995, but thirty years later, my tastes in comedy have evolved. It can't possibly still be funny." And I am here to tell you: you are so wrong.

"When Nature Calls" was a huge hit back in 1995 for a good reason. I remember being a kid and literally rolling on the floor laughing with my Dad and siblings when we rented the VHS one Friday night night. (Yep, I'm old.) And you know what? After revisiting the film via this auction listing, it still holds up. Jim Carrey is hilarious as Ace Ventura, and only an actor with his physicality and mastery of facial expressions could make this gag work. We're just lucky it came out way before the days of the internet could ruin it via overcooked memes. Could you imagine what Elon Musk would have done if this movie came out today? The horror.