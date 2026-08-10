The Vegas To Reno Legends Rally Is A Baptism By Dust For Novice Desert Racers

Could you imagine stepping up to the plate for batting practice in the Bronx with the New York Yankees, or pushing in a tackle sled alongside the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field? Very few sports would even consider giving fans the opportunity to practice alongside their stars. Despite featuring a far more inhospitable playing field, it's a different story for Vegas to Reno, the country's longest off-road race. Desert racing isn't like other sports, or even other forms of racing. It's one part cutthroat competition and one part communal adventure.

Three weeks ahead of this year's Vegas to Reno, the Best In The Desert Racing Association organized the inaugural Vegas To Reno Legends Rally. The event served two purposes: An official pre-running event for crews to scout the route before the main event and a non-competitive environment for amateurs to rub shoulders with the sport's stars. Despite the relatively fixed route, there was plenty to scout for the crew preparing for the marquee event. This year's race is being run "the other way," southward from Reno to Vegas, to commemorate the event's 30th anniversary.

Full disclosure: Bombardier Recreational Products paid for my flight out to Reno, put me up in a hotel for two nights and provided a 2026 Can-Am Maverick R MAX X RS so I could get part-way to Vegas.