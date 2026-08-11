Here's How Much A 2021 Audi RS Q8 Is Worth Today
While some cars go up in value over time, how the depreciation curve works for most cars is that they become significantly cheaper within their first few years on the road, and then continue at a slower rate as the years progress and they continue to rack up miles. In other words, depreciation is the enemy of those who buy their cars new, as these people have to suffer their cars losing huge chunks of value in short periods. However, it can also be a kind and useful tool to the used car shopper as it turns once out-of-reach cars affordable — like Audi's track-ready flagship RS Q8 SUV, for example.
Essentially a poor man's Lamborghini Urus, both SUVs share the same Volkswagen Group MLB Evo architecture and take power from the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed ZF transmission. However, while the Lamborghini was priced north of $220,004 back in 2021, the RS Q8 started at $115,495, so it represented a significant saving. Fast-forward five years, and the Audi RS Q8 has gone from being just cheaper in comparison to the Lamborghini to being genuinely affordable for many, with used prices dropping below $70,000. To explore the SUV's depreciation in detail, we've consulted both Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and CarEdge, in addition to current listings on AutoTempest.
The RS Q8's depreciation varies slightly depending on whom you ask
Starting first with Kelley Blue Book, the site suggests that a 2021 Audi RS Q8 currently sports an average private party resale value of $61,100, which suggests a 47.1% drop in price over the last five years. This is a notable drop, but it's roughly in line with the average rate of depreciation for new cars. On the other hand, KBB's given fair purchase value for the RS Q8 is slightly higher at $65,700, which represents a 43.1%. drop in value.
In contrast, CarEdge suggests that the Audi RS Q8 will drop only 34.2% of its value in the first five years of ownership, painting a much cheerier picture for those who purchased their cars new. To place a figure on things, if a $115,495 RS Q8 lost 34.2% of its original purchase price, it would be worth $75,995 today, or roughly $10,000 more than what KBB predicts for the same car. However, it's important to note that there are some slight differences in how both these outlets work out their pricing. CarEdge explicitly bases its formula on 13,500 miles per year, whereas KBB declares its pricing is based upon mileage typical of the vehicle, which may account for the differences seen here. Perhaps the best way to get a better idea of the RS Q8's residual value performance is to check out what five-year-old models are commanding on the used marketplace right now.
Here's what the market says about the RS Q8's value
Looking at AutoTempest, there is a smattering of choices throughout the U.S. for 2021 RS Q8 models with between 40,000 and 70,000 miles on the clock, which coincides with the rough mileage estimates used by both CarEdge and KBB. At the cheaper end, there is a small selection of cars with north of 50,000 miles for between $65,000 and $70,000, while the majority command between $70,000 and $75,000. If anything, it would appear that KBB's depreciation estimate is a little too optimistic, whereas CarEdge's used value estimates are slightly steep.
Interestingly, out of the handful of 2021 RS Q8s that have been sold at online auctions, one unmodified 61,500-mile example recently sold on Cars & Bids for just $61,000, while another 10,000-mile model last year changed hands for $70,000 on Bring A Trailer – now widely considered the new king of car auctions. These figures are notably lower than what's being commanded by dealers at the moment, so perhaps buying via an online auction is the best way to make the most out of depreciation when shopping for Audi's track-ready flagship SUV.