Here's How Much A 2021 Audi RS Q8 Is Worth Today

While some cars go up in value over time, how the depreciation curve works for most cars is that they become significantly cheaper within their first few years on the road, and then continue at a slower rate as the years progress and they continue to rack up miles. In other words, depreciation is the enemy of those who buy their cars new, as these people have to suffer their cars losing huge chunks of value in short periods. However, it can also be a kind and useful tool to the used car shopper as it turns once out-of-reach cars affordable — like Audi's track-ready flagship RS Q8 SUV, for example.

Essentially a poor man's Lamborghini Urus, both SUVs share the same Volkswagen Group MLB Evo architecture and take power from the same twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with all-wheel-drive and an 8-speed ZF transmission. However, while the Lamborghini was priced north of $220,004 back in 2021, the RS Q8 started at $115,495, so it represented a significant saving. Fast-forward five years, and the Audi RS Q8 has gone from being just cheaper in comparison to the Lamborghini to being genuinely affordable for many, with used prices dropping below $70,000. To explore the SUV's depreciation in detail, we've consulted both Kelley Blue Book (KBB) and CarEdge, in addition to current listings on AutoTempest.