An Abundance Of Distracted Drivers In Cleveland Caused First Responders To Add A Blocker Truck For Their Own Safety At Emergency Scenes

Fire officials in Cleveland told WKYC that they respond to at least six crashes a day, which increases first responders' exposure and risk to one of the most dangerous response scenes. And although the state of Ohio does have a law that requires drivers to move over for first responder vehicles, known as "Move Right for Lights," those laws are not well followed and typically difficult to enforce. Only seven of 50 US states have some form of "Move Over" law, according to the U.S. Department of Transportation, which typically requires vehicles to move over by a lane or slow down while passing vehicles stopped on the side of the road. And drivers' failure to follow those laws has enacted many states to focus on its enforcement this summer.

Cleveland's Division of Fire acting chief Wayne Naida says "Departments or divisions have experienced either a loss of life or a serious injury while working on highways." This corresponds with a AAA Foundation study released in 2024 that found at least 123 first responders and roadside providers were struck fatally while attending to a roadside vehicle or crash from 2015-2021. Already in 2026, the Emergency Responder Safety Institute (ERSI) reported that 20 individuals have lost their lives while attending to roadside events — 14 of those were first responders. In 2025, 36 were killed, 19 of them were first responders. The other deaths involved tow truck operators, road service technicians and department of transportation employees.

The barrier truck can at least give humans risking their lives to save other lives a little more peace of mine in a dangerous, high-speed traffic environment. As Wayne Drummond, Cleveland's director of public safety told WKYC, "They are called to provide assistance just feet away from vehicles traveling at high speeds, often in severe conditions, low visibility, or other unpredictable circumstances. While their focus is providing care and saving lives, they deserve every possible safeguard to protect them."

It will also help ensure a scene's safety and help first responders address critical injuries in a more timely matter.