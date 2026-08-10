These Vehicles Deserved A Second Generation But Never Got One

By Ryan Erik King
A pair of Pontiac Fieros at a car meet in Austria Tobias ToMar Maier / Wikimedia Commons

What if scenarios for the auto industry help fuel the imaginations of car lovers from coast to coast. While automakers may be constrained by budgets and sales figures for what they can plan for the future, it's a completely different story on social media and in our comment section. The zero cost to dream out loud and fantasize how certain models could be made better with a few hypothetical upgrades.

We asked our readers last week which discontinued vehicles deserved a second generation. Based on the lion's share of responses we've received, the Big Three have a lot to answer for because our commenters have dreams of the Detroit that never was. Chrysler could've given the Prowler a new lease on life with a bigger engine. General Motors could've had the Pontiac Fiero as an in-house rival to the Corvette through the 1990s. Without further ado, these are the cars that could've had an even better second generation:

Pontiac Aztek

A red 2003 Pontiac Aztec in a parking lot Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

The Pontiac Aztek was deeply ugly but also remarkably ahead of its time. A second generation could have made it more palatable — or turned it into an even freakier freakshow. Either way, we deserved to see it.

Submitted by: Mr Coffee Nerves

Chrysler Prowler

A red Chrysler Prowler at a car show Jeremy / Wikimedia Commons

Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler. While I think a lot of the criticism is unfair (the V6 actually had more horsepower than the V8 available at the time), a second generation would have been perfectly timed to redeem it in the eyes of its detractors.

The Prowler was discontinued in 2002. The new 345 hp Hemi V8 introduced in the Ram, 300, and Charger came out in 2003. A second-generation Prowler would have given them a chance to put a V8 in the car that people thought it always deserved.

Submitted by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero

Chevrolet Beretta

A blue Chevrolet Beretta GTZ driving down a forest road Dante93GTZ / Wikimedia Commons

Chevrolet Beretta:

The first few years it sold incredibly well. When sales tapered off, GM didn't introduce a second generation; they just killed it.

A coupe that is also practical is incredibly uncommon, and GM had one that sold well until they let it languish.

Submitted by: MustangIIMatt

Subaru XT

A blue 1986 Subaru XT coupe at a car show Jacob Frey 4A / Wikimedia Commons

Subaru XT.

However, does the Subaru SVX count as a second generation of the Subaru XT? In theory they are both 2-door 2+2 coupes, produced sequentially, but honestly I see them as separate vehicles. I wish the SVX had been a more lithe sports car with a manual transmission, a true XT successor, but I don't think it counts.

Opel GT. GMC Syclone and Typhoon.

TBH just feels like I'm naming interesting cars that only had one generation. Not sure any of the above really deserved a second gen, compared to some of the other answers like the Honda Element, whose continued popularity really shows the desire for another version of that car.

Submitted by: jimmythefly

Subaru Baja

A dark blue Subaru Baja on a rainy day OWS Photography / Wikimedia Commons

Easily, the Subaru Baja should have had more time and even still be around.

A capable and comfortable trucklet with legendary all wheel drive. What's not to love? The only generation was just an Outback with the roof cut short, and it's not like they can't do that again or with the Forester.

I want a new Baja and with BRAT-inspired retro graphics.

Submitted by: GTRakun

Dodge Magnum

A red 2005 Dodge Magnum in a grass lot at a car meet Greg Gjerdingen / Wikimedia Commons

Dodge Magnum. It's almost criminal (then Daimler AG) let it go. But I think the 2008 financial crisis had a lot to do with it since they wound up filing for bankruptcy a year later.

Submitted by: PLAN-B 77

Volvo C30

A silver 2013 Volvo C3 parked on a city street Cutlass / Wikimedia Commons

Volvo C30.

It was a cool and unique hatchback. A 2nd gen with a hopped-up Polestar variant to go toe-to-toe with the Golf R and Focus RS would've been awesome.

Submitted by: Brewman15

Chevrolet Corvair

A blue 1966 Chevrolet Corvair at a car meet AlfvanBeem / Wikimedia Commons

Corvair. There was a second, actually third-generation model on the drawing board for the 70 model year, but GM quashed it. Most likely due to the decline in sales because of, not the infamous Nader book, but the popularity of the Nova and Camaro.

Submitted by: Merrill Frank

AMC Eagle

A blue 1981 AMC Eagle station wagon in a parking lot at a car show CZmarlin / Wikimedia Commons

AMC Eagle, specifically the wagon variant. It was the first American-made AWD, car-based crossover wagon, and we all know how many of these types of vehicles are sold these days. It could have saved American Motors

Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone

Honda Element

A green 2006 Honda Element in a parking lot Spanish Coches / Wikimedia Commons

Honda f'n Element. The fact that Honda stopped producing a CUV in a segment that was getting ready to explode has to be one of the worst decisions they made in recent memory. And to this day, people love their Elements and those who still have theirs have to be like FJ Cruiser drivers – they won't give them up easily.

Honorable mention: I understand the business reason, but it's still killing me that the S2000 never got an official second generation, just the midcycle engine mod and slight light tweaks.

Submitted by: Xavier96

Pontiac Fiero

A blue Pontiac Fiero in a grass lot at a car meet Jiří Sedláček / Wikimedia Commons

Fiero. It was 1988. A test mule was running around with one of GM's early attempts at a DOHC 4-valve engine (Cosworth aside) used by one of its divisions. It exceeded the Corvette at the time in performance. It would have been both embarrassing for their flagship and financially ruining of Corvette sales.

Submitted by: Former Autoblog

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