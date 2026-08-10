These Vehicles Deserved A Second Generation But Never Got One
What if scenarios for the auto industry help fuel the imaginations of car lovers from coast to coast. While automakers may be constrained by budgets and sales figures for what they can plan for the future, it's a completely different story on social media and in our comment section. The zero cost to dream out loud and fantasize how certain models could be made better with a few hypothetical upgrades.
We asked our readers last week which discontinued vehicles deserved a second generation. Based on the lion's share of responses we've received, the Big Three have a lot to answer for because our commenters have dreams of the Detroit that never was. Chrysler could've given the Prowler a new lease on life with a bigger engine. General Motors could've had the Pontiac Fiero as an in-house rival to the Corvette through the 1990s. Without further ado, these are the cars that could've had an even better second generation:
Pontiac Aztek
The Pontiac Aztek was deeply ugly but also remarkably ahead of its time. A second generation could have made it more palatable — or turned it into an even freakier freakshow. Either way, we deserved to see it.
Submitted by: Mr Coffee Nerves
Chrysler Prowler
Plymouth/Chrysler Prowler. While I think a lot of the criticism is unfair (the V6 actually had more horsepower than the V8 available at the time), a second generation would have been perfectly timed to redeem it in the eyes of its detractors.
The Prowler was discontinued in 2002. The new 345 hp Hemi V8 introduced in the Ram, 300, and Charger came out in 2003. A second-generation Prowler would have given them a chance to put a V8 in the car that people thought it always deserved.
Submitted by: Wantsamanuelalpharomero
Chevrolet Beretta
Chevrolet Beretta:
The first few years it sold incredibly well. When sales tapered off, GM didn't introduce a second generation; they just killed it.
A coupe that is also practical is incredibly uncommon, and GM had one that sold well until they let it languish.
Submitted by: MustangIIMatt
Subaru XT
Subaru XT.
However, does the Subaru SVX count as a second generation of the Subaru XT? In theory they are both 2-door 2+2 coupes, produced sequentially, but honestly I see them as separate vehicles. I wish the SVX had been a more lithe sports car with a manual transmission, a true XT successor, but I don't think it counts.
Opel GT. GMC Syclone and Typhoon.
TBH just feels like I'm naming interesting cars that only had one generation. Not sure any of the above really deserved a second gen, compared to some of the other answers like the Honda Element, whose continued popularity really shows the desire for another version of that car.
Submitted by: jimmythefly
Subaru Baja
Easily, the Subaru Baja should have had more time and even still be around.
A capable and comfortable trucklet with legendary all wheel drive. What's not to love? The only generation was just an Outback with the roof cut short, and it's not like they can't do that again or with the Forester.
I want a new Baja and with BRAT-inspired retro graphics.
Submitted by: GTRakun
Dodge Magnum
Dodge Magnum. It's almost criminal (then Daimler AG) let it go. But I think the 2008 financial crisis had a lot to do with it since they wound up filing for bankruptcy a year later.
Submitted by: PLAN-B 77
Volvo C30
Volvo C30.
It was a cool and unique hatchback. A 2nd gen with a hopped-up Polestar variant to go toe-to-toe with the Golf R and Focus RS would've been awesome.
Submitted by: Brewman15
Chevrolet Corvair
Corvair. There was a second, actually third-generation model on the drawing board for the 70 model year, but GM quashed it. Most likely due to the decline in sales because of, not the infamous Nader book, but the popularity of the Nova and Camaro.
Submitted by: Merrill Frank
AMC Eagle
AMC Eagle, specifically the wagon variant. It was the first American-made AWD, car-based crossover wagon, and we all know how many of these types of vehicles are sold these days. It could have saved American Motors
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
Honda Element
Honda f'n Element. The fact that Honda stopped producing a CUV in a segment that was getting ready to explode has to be one of the worst decisions they made in recent memory. And to this day, people love their Elements and those who still have theirs have to be like FJ Cruiser drivers – they won't give them up easily.
Honorable mention: I understand the business reason, but it's still killing me that the S2000 never got an official second generation, just the midcycle engine mod and slight light tweaks.
Submitted by: Xavier96
Pontiac Fiero
Fiero. It was 1988. A test mule was running around with one of GM's early attempts at a DOHC 4-valve engine (Cosworth aside) used by one of its divisions. It exceeded the Corvette at the time in performance. It would have been both embarrassing for their flagship and financially ruining of Corvette sales.
Submitted by: Former Autoblog