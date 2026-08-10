These Vehicles Deserved A Second Generation But Never Got One

What if scenarios for the auto industry help fuel the imaginations of car lovers from coast to coast. While automakers may be constrained by budgets and sales figures for what they can plan for the future, it's a completely different story on social media and in our comment section. The zero cost to dream out loud and fantasize how certain models could be made better with a few hypothetical upgrades.

We asked our readers last week which discontinued vehicles deserved a second generation. Based on the lion's share of responses we've received, the Big Three have a lot to answer for because our commenters have dreams of the Detroit that never was. Chrysler could've given the Prowler a new lease on life with a bigger engine. General Motors could've had the Pontiac Fiero as an in-house rival to the Corvette through the 1990s. Without further ado, these are the cars that could've had an even better second generation: