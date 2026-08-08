These Are The States With Bans On Leaving Your Dog In A Hot Car

There are some limits to what folks can do for trapped animals even in states with bans. Michigan State University has a comprehensive list of states and their specific laws regarding animals in cars that is a great resource to use, but the specific states with laws about pets being left in cars include:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Delaware

Illinois

Maine

Maryland

Massachusetts

Minnesota

Nevada

New Hampshire

New Jersey

New York

North Carolina

North Dakota

Rhode Island

South Dakota

Vermont

Washington

West Virginia

States also differ in their definition of what an animal unattended or in distress looks like. Recently, 14 states made it legal for citizens to get directly involved in breaking open car windows:

Arizona

California

Colorado

Connecticut

Florida

Indiana

Kansas

Louisiana

Massachusetts

Ohio

Oregon

Tennessee

Vermont

Wisconsin

In other states, bystanders are required to wait for first responders to do the smashing. Those also have a lot of caveats. Arizona, for example, allows citizens to break into cars but only if the person is acting in good faith that an animal is in severe distress, that the door of the car is definitely locked, they don't use any additional force (say, smashing all the window to teach the jerk a lesson) and they have already called law enforcement.

The states that don't ban the practice of leaving dogs in hot cars are Alabama, Alaska, Arkansas, Hawaii, Idaho, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming. It's a weird mix of states, but most of them are large agricultural states, where your dog is more like a coworker who sometimes has to wait in the car. Outliers, like Alaska and Michigan, probably haven't had to worry too much about temperatures in cars killing pets, but climate change is going to change that attitude eventually.

But to say that these states don't ban leaving your dog in the car doesn't mean they are animal haters. These states don't necessarily ban folks from rescuing dogs from hot cars, they just don't have laws on their books specifically protecting rescuers from civil or criminal prosecution in this event. It's a case by case base and some states that do not have specific laws banning leaving pets in cars will still prosecute irresponsible owners via animal cruelty laws, such as the Texas case of Lopez v. State. Michigan, meanwhile, advises folks to call the cops.