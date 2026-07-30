I Need A Cool Dog Hauler That's Not A Boring Crossover! What Car Should I Buy?

Ryan and his wife are from Nashville, and they adopt retired racing greyhounds. They tried to get a cheap dog hauler with a 2008 Chevy Uplander, but that didn't pan out. Ryan wants to trade his AMG sedan for something that can move the pups in comfort, but is still a reasonably fun car to drive. With a budget up to $70,000, what car should he buy?

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Here is the scenario.

I have a 2018 Mercedes AMG C43 sedan and my wife has a 2012 Mini Cooper S that we both love. The problem is that we have two giant greyhounds that don't fit in either car. To solve this problem, we acquired a 2008 Chevrolet Uplander five years ago to cart the dogs around but it developed multiple oil leaks and is at the end of its useful life.

My wife has steadfastly refused to drive anything larger than a Mini Cooper (no, not even a Clubman) and I definitely don't want to invest in another "dog car" alongside our daily drivers. I'd like to trade my C43 for a dog hauler without just getting into some boring crossover since it will also be my daily driver.

My wife and I don't have kids, but do adopt retired racing greyhounds. We also have seven nieces and nephews that visit occasionally. We both like to drive and don't want something dull. At the same time, we drive far less than we used to now that we both work from home primarily. I expect that to change somewhat over the next year (hopefully).

I have a budget up to $70,000 for something large enough to hold two 80lb greyhounds, less boring than a typical crossover, some enthusiast credibility.

Quick Facts:

Budget: up to $70,000

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Daily Driver: Yes

Wants: Big enough for two Greyhounds, still fun,

Doesn't want: A boring crossover