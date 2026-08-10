Here's Why You Pay A Core Charge Every Time You Buy A New Car Battery

The simple answer to this question is that lead-acid batteries should never go into the trash — because lead is poison. To prevent that, every U.S. state has a different scheme to incentivize recycling. But wait: Just how evil is lead? The Environmental Protection Agency says it's particularly toxic to young children, and pregnant and nursing mothers can pass lead to their fetuses or infants, which can lead to premature births, as well as subsequent brain and nervous system damage. Lead poisoning has also been tied to many other illnesses among children, and it's one reason why leaded gasoline was eliminated. Lead's also a probable human carcinogen, and there are links to a boom in anxiety, depression, and ADHD, too.

To spur us to recycle batteries and keep them out of landfills, where the lead can leach into groundwater, industry and government invented the core charge. The Battery Council International, a trade group, calls it a deposit, like when you rent a keg for a backyard barbecue. The brewer wants that container back, so you're charged a steep fee if it's not returned. And, like with a rental car, you don't own that keg, you're just borrowing it.

Core charges work, too. While we Americans are pretty crappy at recycling lots of stuff, we rock at recycling lead-acid batteries. The Battery Council says we recycle lead-acid batteries at a nearly 100% rate. The EPA backs that up and says we're also very good at recycling cardboard, at a rate of 96.5%. The EPA says most states' core charges, ranging from $5 to $20, have led to the very high rate of recycling, with, of course, a few asterisks.