The Global Positioning System was made publicly available to prevent civilian planes from being mistakenly shot down by any country's military after the 1983 Soviet downing of Korean Air Lines Flight 007. However, a U.S. military electronic warfare exercise likely contributed to the crash of a midnight medevac flight in May. With a crew disoriented by the loss of GPS, a Beechcraft King Air crashed into the side of a mountain in New Mexico while flying to pick up a patient. The crash killed the plane's two pilots and two nurses.

Roughly 100 miles west of the crash, the U.S. Air Force was conducting NAVFEST at the White Sands Missile Range. The annual multi-week electronic warfare exercise tests the use and disruption of different types of navigation systems, and trains military personnel in GPS-denied environments. According to Wired, the Federal Aviation Administration warned that GPS could be impacted up to 400 miles away. There was obviously flying before GPS, but the King Air's pilots were relatively inexperienced when they took off for Roswell. Keelan Clark, a recently promoted captain, had his commercial license for just a year and a half.