At $23,950, Would You Let This 2002 Chrysler Prowler Sneak Into Your Life?
Cars don't generally come as wonderfully impractical as today's Nice Price or No Dice Prowler. Let's decide what such impracticality might reasonably be worth.
Something ingrained in us all from an early age is the need to go out into the world and get a job (sha-na-na-nah). Owing to this, most kids start thinking about career paths while still in grade school, and most say they want a cool job like a firefighter or a doctor. One job that likely never cracks the top ten of cool advocations (at least as grade-schoolers perceive them) is the task of driving a truck mounted with a banner that reads "WIDE LOAD" ahead of another truck that is the object of that banner's proclamation. Hey, don't get me wrong, if that job has personally been your life-long goal and is now how you make a living, then you're living the dream and shouldn't listen to me.
The body kit on the 1980 Chevy Corvette that we looked at on Tuesday made it a wide load, one that was maybe worthy of its own companion truck, as it was intended to emulate the fat-tired racers that plied road-racing circuits in the '70s. As such, it would prove impractical in most modern scenarios, and the fact that it was still mechanically stuck in the '70s, with an emasculated engine, meant it garnered little affection. It saw even less interest when its $41,000 price tag was thrown into the mix. In the end, that price drove the Corvette's massive 97% 'No Dice' loss.
Plymouth rock and roller
Unlike the Corvette we looked at yesterday, which was made outrageous-looking by its owners, today's 2002 Chrysler Prowler came with audacious bodywork and amazingly-hued paint right from the factory.
Initially introduced as a follow-up show car to Dodge's even more outlandish Viper, the Prowler was given to the Plymouth marque because Chrysler execs thought it would fit well with that bargain brand's other wares: cars named things like "Breeze" and "Neon." Amazingly, the Prowler outlasted the Plymouth brand by a whole year, being sold in the 2001 and 2002 model years under the Chrysler banner. Once the whole shebang was sold to Daimler, the Prowler was given the heave-ho, being replaced by the Mercedes-based Chrysler Crossfire as the brand's halo ride. Yes, you are right, that's like replacing George Clooney with George Costanza.
Before then, however, the Prowler vied with the Viper as Mopar's wildest-looking offering, and was even more retro in style than that Cobra-aping sports car or the Chrysler PT Cruiser. In fact, it's amazing even today that Chrysler engineers were able to build a car as crazy as this and still manage to make it not only meet all the required safety standards but also be crammed full of comfort and convenience features befitting a cruiser. And yes, this is a cruiser, intended to be seen on the Sunset Strip, not the drag strip.
Not the torque of the town
That's all down to the drivetrain. With its pointy prow, there was no way a V8 would fit in the car, making it exclusively a V6-only car. Now, in this later model, that's an all-aluminum 24-valve 3.5-liter mill that makes 253 horsepower and 255 pound-feet of torque, giving it an under-six-second zero-to-sixty time. That's not a bad spec, and while no manual was offered to eke out every last pony, the four-speed automatic does offer a manual shift mode so drivers can play pretend. That automatic is a transaxle at the back of the car, mated to the engine via an open driveshaft and mounted in a bonded and riveted frame that leans heavily on the output of ALCOA.
According to the ad, this Prowler has "exactly 62,000 miles," and presently "runs and drives perfect," suffering "No mechanical issues whatsoever." That's what we like to hear. We can also appreciate that the car has what the seller says is a set of "Near new tires," as these Prowlers proudly wear massive (and thus expensive) meats.
Silver and gold
There's a lot to like on this Prowler when it comes to the looks department, too. It's painted in 'Inca Gold,' and that color carries over into the passenger compartment with a color-matched instrument panel in the center of the dashboard. Other aesthetic elements of interest include chrome-plating on the factory five-spokes (and some matching 'chrome' plastics on the center console), a very clean-looking and slim roadster roof, and a subtle yellow pinstripe that follows the swage line and dips down the trunk lid. Still present are the Prowler's massive, ungainly front and rear bumpers. Those are ugly, but they provide this Prowler with an air of authenticity and originality.
In the cabin, there are gray leather seating surfaces and matching-color plastic bits—so many plastic bits. When these cars were new, complaints about the cheapness of the interior were almost as loud as the lamentations over the lack of a V8. Now? Who really cares as long as it's as clean and comfortable as this car appears to be?
No better time?
According to the ad, the car has a clean title, and the present owner has only put it up for sale as they are moving to Belize (lucky duck) and don't have the time for fun cars any longer (okay, not so lucky, I guess). The seller notes that these are impractical to be used as daily drivers, which is why it won't be making the run for the border along with them.
For that sale, they have set an asking price of $23,950, and we now need to decide if that's a fair price for a fun and impractical car. What do you think? Is this Prowler properly priced? Or has the bottom not yet fallen out on the values of these oddball cars, meaning there's still time to wait for a better deal?
You decide!
San Diego, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
Hat tip to RevUnlimiter for the hookup!
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