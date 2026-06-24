At $23,950, Would You Let This 2002 Chrysler Prowler Sneak Into Your Life?

Cars don't generally come as wonderfully impractical as today's Nice Price or No Dice Prowler. Let's decide what such impracticality might reasonably be worth.

Something ingrained in us all from an early age is the need to go out into the world and get a job (sha-na-na-nah). Owing to this, most kids start thinking about career paths while still in grade school, and most say they want a cool job like a firefighter or a doctor. One job that likely never cracks the top ten of cool advocations (at least as grade-schoolers perceive them) is the task of driving a truck mounted with a banner that reads "WIDE LOAD" ahead of another truck that is the object of that banner's proclamation. Hey, don't get me wrong, if that job has personally been your life-long goal and is now how you make a living, then you're living the dream and shouldn't listen to me.

The body kit on the 1980 Chevy Corvette that we looked at on Tuesday made it a wide load, one that was maybe worthy of its own companion truck, as it was intended to emulate the fat-tired racers that plied road-racing circuits in the '70s. As such, it would prove impractical in most modern scenarios, and the fact that it was still mechanically stuck in the '70s, with an emasculated engine, meant it garnered little affection. It saw even less interest when its $41,000 price tag was thrown into the mix. In the end, that price drove the Corvette's massive 97% 'No Dice' loss.