At $3,000, Is This 1989 Toyota Camry All-Trac An Alright Deal?

Today's Nice Price or No Dice All-Trac represents the last Camry to offer AWD until that significant feature was reintroduced on the XV70 generation in 2021. Let's see if this old-school edition's price puts it on solid ground.

While the styling of most of BMW's present automotive lineup could best be described as polarizing (or maybe even wackadoodle), the company should be praised for still offering sedans and coupes in this crossover and SUV-crazy market. The 1985 BMW 635CSi that we looked at yesterday hailed from an era when the Bavarians had a handle on how to make coupes both grand and elegant. That model's timeless style still impresses today.

Unfortunately, our car's massive 236,000-mile history and some possible shenanigans with its registration tags being out of date sullied our interest at the seller's $8,000 asking price. When all was said and done, that fell to the tune of a 64% 'No Dice' loss in our voting.