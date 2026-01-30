Trump Signs Executive Order For Free Admission D.C. IndyCar Street Race In August

The 250th anniversary of American independence should be a momentous occasion. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump is planning a summer of gaudy spectacles that will transform the nation's capital into a mish-mash of 1980s Atlantic City and present-day Abu Dhabi. He signed an executive order on Friday to organize an IndyCar street race in Washington, D.C. It's important to remember that the executive order is just that: an order. IndyCar will still need to work with the city to establish this one-off event in just under eight months.

The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is scheduled to take place on August 23. Rumors of this event began last week after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted an AI-slop video to social media featuring Trump arriving at a D.C. IndyCar race on Marine One. The prospect of Duffy's post being a serious hint seemed outlandish considered that the 2026 IndyCar schedule was announced months ago. However, things progressed rapidly after that point. The President's friendship with Roger Penske, IndyCar Series owner and much more successful businessman, played a significant role. In 2019, Trump awarded Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a statement, Roger Penske said: