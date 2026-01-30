Trump Signs Executive Order For Free Admission D.C. IndyCar Street Race In August
The 250th anniversary of American independence should be a momentous occasion. Unfortunately, President Donald Trump is planning a summer of gaudy spectacles that will transform the nation's capital into a mish-mash of 1980s Atlantic City and present-day Abu Dhabi. He signed an executive order on Friday to organize an IndyCar street race in Washington, D.C. It's important to remember that the executive order is just that: an order. IndyCar will still need to work with the city to establish this one-off event in just under eight months.
The Freedom 250 Grand Prix of Washington, D.C. is scheduled to take place on August 23. Rumors of this event began last week after Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy posted an AI-slop video to social media featuring Trump arriving at a D.C. IndyCar race on Marine One. The prospect of Duffy's post being a serious hint seemed outlandish considered that the 2026 IndyCar schedule was announced months ago. However, things progressed rapidly after that point. The President's friendship with Roger Penske, IndyCar Series owner and much more successful businessman, played a significant role. In 2019, Trump awarded Penske with the Presidential Medal of Freedom. In a statement, Roger Penske said:
"President Trump has bestowed an incredible distinction upon our sport and we're grateful for his trust and support as INDYCAR prepares to honor our country with a tremendous racing spectacle. This will be a truly memorable event that celebrates our country's independence and the legacy of patriotism, innovation and excellence that powers motorsports across America."
Building a street race from scratch in under eight months won't be easy
Saying a street race will happen is one thing; actually organizing it is another. The President also said during the order signing that the Ultimate Fighting Championship would somehow construct a 100,000-seat stadium on the South Lawn for its June event at the White House. Designing and building a street circuit is no easy feat. For example, it takes Australian Grand Prix organizers 70 days to build the track for Formula 1's season opener. The circuit is also completely within the confines of Albert Park in Melbourne, and F1 has been racing there since 1996.
IndyCar will have to work with the District's municipal government to design a circuit on public roads around the National Mall. Admission to the race will also be free of charge, so the government will also have to prepare for massive crowds converging around the track. Congress will also have to pass a law temporarily lifting the ban on advertising on the Mall. Trump directed the Departments of Transportation and the Interior to allocate the funds to pay IndyCar for running the event. It's unclear how much money the racing series will receive for the exhibition.