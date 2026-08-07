Why Do Some People Get Carsick In Teslas (And Even EVs In General)?

One of the main factors in EV-carsickness is regenerative braking and how it makes the car feel. Like gas-powered cars, EVs still have two pedals, an accelerator and a brake, but most EVs have settings where you can adjust the regenerative braking that is connected to the accelerator. So, you still press on the accelerator pedal to go, but whereas letting off would normally just cause the car to coast, heavy regenerative braking (sometimes called one-pedal mode or one-pedal driving) applies the regen brakes as soon as you lift your foot. Letting go completely and abruptly in these heavy-regen modes feels like a rough transition, like going from accelerating to hard braking immediately and without warning.

Having driven quite a few EVs with one-pedal mode engaged, I can attest to the fact that your right foot needs to become an ultra-sensitive dictator of G-forces for the entire car to smooth out this process. I always feel like I'm controlling a computer mouse that I happen to be sitting inside of and, oh yeah, you're controlling the mouse with your foot. Sure, you can get better at driving this way, and I'm sure there are many EV drivers who are good at it, but I'd also be willing to bet that the proportion of one-pedal drivers who are jerky is bigger than the proportion of normal, two-pedal drivers who are jerky simply because we've been driving with two pedals for so much longer.

On top of having regenerative brakes that are sensitive and tough to control, EVs are quite a bit torquier than the average gas-equivalent vehicle. Electric motors can typically create lots of torque from a standstill, so there's more abrupt motion when speeding up.