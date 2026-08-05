Meteorite Strikes On Cars Are Rare, But It Has Happened At Least Thrice

Nobody likes it when their car takes a hit. Conversely, you do like the glory of the cosmos and the astounding physics of matter beyond the confines of our tiny world. So, what are you to do when these two things quite literally collide? Would that just be the worst luck or the coolest thing that's ever happened to you? The answer — to both — is yes. (Un)fortunately, this doesn't happen very often. In fact, in the whole of car history, it seems only three have been properly documented as having had a head-on collision with a meteorite.

The first known instance of personal vehicle vs spaceborne menace was on September 29, 1938, in Benld, Illinois. A 3.9-pound, stony-iron meteorite decided that day that Edward McCain's Pontiac coupe was just a little too full of itself and needed to be taken down a peg, so it smashed through the roof of his garage, then the roof of the car itself, the seat, and the floor. Was the Pontiac sufficiently humbled? No! Our celestial hero ricocheted off the muffler to then lodge itself back in the seat (via Astronomy). Oddly enough, later examination of the meteorite found that it had a fusion crust only 0.04 inches thick. A fusion crust is the outer surface of the rock that melts in atmospheric reentry. Such a thin one indicates that the rock was relatively cool during its descent. That makes sense, since meteors normally burn up completely before ever striking the Earth's surface; one way they don't do that is by coming in at a lower velocity, which causes less friction and burning. That way, a tiny little piece just makes it to the ground — or, you know, a Pontiac.