This 18,000-RPM Marvel Is The Smallest Inline-6 A Manufacturer Ever Put In A Motorcycle

Each of the RC166's cylinders displaced just under 41cc, featuring a tiny 41.0mm (1.614-inch) bore and an ultra-short 31.0mm (1.22-inch) stroke. Despite (or thanks to) its size, this tiny engine screamed all the way up to an unheard-of at the time 18,000 rpm. It delivered 62 horsepower, which translated to an unbelievable specific output of 248 horsepower per liter. To achieve that insane 18,000-rpm redline, Honda had to push metallurgy, precision machining, and micro engineering to limits never previously seen in motorcycling.

The RC166 engine was an intricate jewel. The block was aluminum, but it used a magnesium lower crankcase to save weight. Meanwhile, its complex crankshaft was pressed together from 13 individual pieces using specialized jigs. The piston itself was no larger than a Kodak film roll. The DOHC cylinder head squeezed four tiny valves into each combustion chamber, totaling 24 valves across all six cylinders. Smaller valves meant lighter valvetrain components, drastically reducing valve spring stress and float at screaming revs. Fuel delivery was handled by six Keihin 22mm round slide carburetors fed by five tiny fuel and air jets instead of a conventional main jet. To aid in cooling the tightly packed engine block, the inner carburetors were tuned to run slightly richer.

Despite packing six cylinders, double overhead cams, 24 valves, and six carburetors, the entire assembled engine was a packaging masterpiece. Measuring just 14 inches wide, the six-cylinder power unit was quite compact. In fact, the overall bike was narrower than the two-stroke parallel twin Yamaha racers it challenged.