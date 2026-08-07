Toyota's 'Factory Upgrade' Program In Japan Lets You Pay For New Features In Your Older Car

The idea of "planned obsolescence" — that is, companies deliberately limiting the lifespan or repairability of a product so you'll spend money replacing it — should be familiar to anyone who's ever felt their iPhone slow down just as Apple unveils a new one. Retrofitting existing products to keep up with the new stuff isn't really part of the modern capitalism playbook, which is why Toyota's new "Factory Upgrade" program in Japan feels so refreshing to learn about.

Factory Upgrade is pretty much what it sounds like: factory-developed, dealer-installed "aftermarket" options available for Toyota or Lexus cars you already own. As of now, the models you can do this on aren't actually that old (the oldest car on the list is a 2004 Hiace), and judging from a cursory click around, whole new infotainment systems are rare. You can get the 12.3-inch touchscreen fitted to your current-gen Prius for the Japanese yen equivalent of $1,060 if you opted for the base screen when you bought the car, though. It's mostly a lot of leather steering wheels, extra ambient lighting, remote start retrofits, and converting USB-A ports to USB-C. The only things available for the Lexus LC, by the way, are remote A/C start and orange brake calipers.