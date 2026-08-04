These Are The Worst Two-Car Garages You've Ever Seen
Most Americans own two or more cars, but there isn't a common combination of vehicles parked in driveways across the country. While many choose complementary models for contrasting driving experiences, others' car-buying decisions can be completely baffling. Why does a single person need to own multiple pickup trucks? No clue. It can be even more startling to see two of the exact same model in front of someone's home.
We asked our readers last week what the worst two-car garage they have ever seen was. The comments section was peppered with a selection of disappointing and confusing two-car pairings. Several commenters didn't understand the concept of the "two-car garage" in this context. They took the liberty to criticize residential architecture design and the garage usage habits of their neighbors. I'm willing to moan about dated McMansions as much as the next guy, but we're here for what's parked out in the driveway. Without further ado, here are the worst car pairings submitted:
BMW i3 and BMW i8
I constantly flip between this example being worst or best... but there was a house in Brussels I'd walk past that had two cars:
a) BMW i3 (the late-teens, early 20's "Jellybean")
b) BMW i8 (same era, the "rocketship")
Some days I'd be like "that's the best and worst of what electric cars can be". Other days I'd be like "Okay, that makes absolute sense, the jellybean for parking downtown, the rocketship for the lovely Belgian countryside".
Submitted by: Rich A
Ford F-250 and Tesla Cybertruck
Got a good one for y'all. Dude in my neighborhood has a Brodozer F250 with the off-road package lifted and all that crap. Next to it... A Cybertruck.
Maybe they're trying to be carbon neutral or something.
Maybe it's a his-and-hers type of thing, but they both have terrible taste.
Submitted by: Gerrit DeBoer
Tesla Model Y and Tesla Model 3
A Tesla Model Y and a Tesla Model 3. Practically the uniform of the PNW Tech bro, every other (unnecessarily expensive) house you pass by has these in front.
Submitted by: Sample Text
Matching Toyota RAV4s
Worked with a guy where both he and his wife had matching 2006 RAV4s. And I mean matching. Same year, spec, and color. She liked his so much she went out and bought her own.
Submitted by: JaredOfLondon
On my street, two beige RAV4s at the same house. Must be a family of car UNenthusiasts, hehe.
Submitted by: NewDirection
Doppelganger Harley-Davidsons
Two loaded Harley SVOs Street Glide and Road Glide. So you spent $90k on two identical motorcycles that look, ride, handle, and sound the same? You are just signaling to the world that you have never ridden any other motorcycle or are scared to because you'll find out how awful Harleys are.
Submitted by: denverdawg123
Range Rover Velar and Maserati Levante
One in my current neighborhood has a Range Rover Velar and a Maserati Levante. It is almost like they took the reliability ratings and sorted the wrong way.
One house I drive by has what I believe is a 2007 Honda Accord (grey), a 2016 Honda Accord (grey) and a 2026 Toyota Camry (red). The Camry replaced a late 1990s Honda Accord (grey), so it makes me wonder what happened.
Submitted by: Cluck
A perpetual Buick and Cadillac pairing
When I was a kid, my dad would always have a Buick and Cadillac. The worst combo was a 1980 Regal coupe with the base 3.8 engine that had something like 110 HP and a 1983 Sedan Deville with the problem-plagued 4.1 engine that had only something like 20-25 more HP than the Buick. The electric choke on the Buick never worked properly, so it was hard to start in cold weather and could stall at any moment until fully hot. TBI fuel injection on the Caddy was way more reliable. As slow and sort of poorly built as they were, no cars I have ever owned came close to the couch-like ride quality in both of them. I still entertain a small fantasy to find a nice Cadillac sedan of that era and install a modern fuel-injected Chevy small block in it to get the power and reliability while retaining the ride quality and looks. Life just places too many demands on time to actually do this.
Submitted by: Tex
Nissan Pathfinder and Subaru Trailseeker
I haven't actually seen it, but a Nissan Pathfinder and a Subaru Trailseeker. How many cars do you need to locate an unpaved route?
Then again, it is superior to a Subaru Trailseeker and a Chevrolet Trailblazer, because that involves discovering a route and then immediately setting it on fire.
Submitted by: disadvantage
A two-decade revolving door of Toyota Camrys
My parents owned a rotating cast of TWO gray/silver Toyota Camrys. When I was a kid, they would at least trade in the 6-year-old one for a new one, but after college they just let them age.
This went on for TWENTY YEARS. Here was the last one.
Submitted by: PitaChipsWithLotsOfHummus
Lackluster upkeep might be worse than any two-car garage
It's not the car. It's how the car is treated. I can't stand seeing homes with $100k+ worth of cars parked in the driveway when there is no good reason they can't be in the garage. In my neighborhood, there is a Mustang Dark Horse, Cadillac Escalade, Audi SQ7, BMW X7, a handful of Mercedes E-Classes and BMW 5 series, a Mercedes SL, and those are just the nice ones. The more confusing thing is seeing several pricey EVs permanently parked outside – Audi E-Tron, Acura ZDX, newer Tesla Model 3s and Ys.
Submitted by: Stephan.