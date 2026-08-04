These Are The Worst Two-Car Garages You've Ever Seen

Most Americans own two or more cars, but there isn't a common combination of vehicles parked in driveways across the country. While many choose complementary models for contrasting driving experiences, others' car-buying decisions can be completely baffling. Why does a single person need to own multiple pickup trucks? No clue. It can be even more startling to see two of the exact same model in front of someone's home.

We asked our readers last week what the worst two-car garage they have ever seen was. The comments section was peppered with a selection of disappointing and confusing two-car pairings. Several commenters didn't understand the concept of the "two-car garage" in this context. They took the liberty to criticize residential architecture design and the garage usage habits of their neighbors. I'm willing to moan about dated McMansions as much as the next guy, but we're here for what's parked out in the driveway. Without further ado, here are the worst car pairings submitted: