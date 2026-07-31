Either out of necessity or a love for cars, the two-car garage is as ubiquitous in American culture as baseball and apple pie. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 60% of the country's households have two or more cars. For most Americans, losing access to a motor vehicle would put them in a different tax bracket — a lower one.

What's the worst two-car garage you've ever seen? While being able to scrape enough together to maintain two reliable cars is a monumental task, those of us with financial resources have options when buying a second car can make dumb decisions. To be brief, never put yourself in a position where you own two cars but don't drive either of them. If you want to invest in a project car and live in an area with heavy snow every winter, your daily driver probably shouldn't be a rear-wheel-drive convertible.