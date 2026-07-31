What's The Worst Two-Car Garage You've Ever Seen?
Either out of necessity or a love for cars, the two-car garage is as ubiquitous in American culture as baseball and apple pie. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, nearly 60% of the country's households have two or more cars. For most Americans, losing access to a motor vehicle would put them in a different tax bracket — a lower one.
What's the worst two-car garage you've ever seen? While being able to scrape enough together to maintain two reliable cars is a monumental task, those of us with financial resources have options when buying a second car can make dumb decisions. To be brief, never put yourself in a position where you own two cars but don't drive either of them. If you want to invest in a project car and live in an area with heavy snow every winter, your daily driver probably shouldn't be a rear-wheel-drive convertible.
Both cars shouldn't be interchangeable
Purchasing two of the same car is worse than putting yourself in a position to have no ride. I can understand a couple who moved in together while owning the same make and model, but in this wide world of automobiles, you should go out and explore what's on the market. Don't get me started on the people who own two pickup trucks, like they run an upstart landscaping company without the sensibility to get a van. Your cars should complement each other, not just be a pair of transportation appliances. If you have an SUV, maybe your other car should be a sports sedan. I beg you all to not be boring.
Please share the worst two-car garage you've seen in the comments section below. Remember to mention when and where you spotted the two vehicles that caught your eye for all the wrong reasons.