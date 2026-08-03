New Hennessey Blackbird Wants To Give You 'Analog Overload' With No Turbos, No Screens, And A Manual

Naming your car after the SR-71 Blackbird is a bold move. The Cold War-era spy plane is among the coolest aircraft of all time, with an iconic shape and record-shattering speed and altitude. It's an aviation legend. So to name your supercar after it, you need to be pretty damn confident it's gonna be good. It should come as no surprise that Hennessey is bold enough to do it, but ironically, the new Hennessey Blackbird has the opposite objective of the iconic spy plane. The SR-71 needed to be the most high-tech, highest-performing plane in history, but this new supercar is meant to be as analog and old-school as possible.

Hennessey calls the Blackbird "analog overload," and it is about as analog as brand-new supercars get. But then Hennessey calls it a "touring hypercar," two words I feel are antonyms. Touring cars are made for long distance, comfortable cruising, while the term "hypercar" is typically reserved for the highest-performing cars in the world. Mixed messages aside, the Blackbird has a naturally aspirated V8, a manual transmission, analog gauges without any additional screens, and even a turn-key ignition. So if you're looking for an old-school mid-engine machine and you have $2.5 million to burn, this might be for you. (But let's be real, is a Hennessey for you?)