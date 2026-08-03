If You Sold Your Car But Didn't Transfer The Title, That Means You're Still The Owner

Selling a car can be a massive hassle. For one, advertising the car, cleaning it, doing all the preparatory work, listening to tons of potential buyers trying to haggle, etc etc. It is not for the faint-hearted, and there's a whole separate list of precautions for selling to strangers online. For the more enthusiastic among us, it's either a job or something we like to do as a hobby since selling cars can be a lucrative business if you know what you are doing.

Regardless, people in the U.S. keep their cars for more than ten years, which means the process of selling a car isn't something the average person experiences often. One of the most important aspects of selling a car is the title transfer because the title is a document that proves ownership of a car. Although you'd expect a new owner to transfer that title immediately, if they don't, the car is still technically yours.

Unsurprisingly, if a title is not transferred, it can mean a world of trouble. Some buyers choose to skip that step for a reason. Registration costs money, so does the transfer, and so does the sales tax — and a car that is not under the buyer's name is not associated with its parking tickets, its moving violations, or the consequences of issues that involve liability. The practice has a name: title jumping.