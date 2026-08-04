At $38,500, Is This 2003 Aston Martin DB7 Vantage Something To Celebrate?

According to its seller, today's Nice Price or No Dice DB7 is one of just 26 special editions built for the U.S. market in honor of Queen Elizabeth's Golden Jubilee. We'll have to decide if that makes it worth the princely sum asked for its sale.

We're often told that "it's what's on the inside that counts," a warm-and-fuzzy idiom that goes all the way back to biblical times. In the Bible, God relates this to Samuel because, apparently, people were a lot uglier back then.

In contrast to this maxim, the case for the 1978 Mazda RX-7 GS we considered yesterday shows that what is on the outside is what really counts. That was made plain by the handsome and seemingly solid exterior, which masked a cabin that hadn't kept up its side of the bargain. Broken trim, split seams, and a cracked dashboard created a perfect storm of an imperfect office for the Mazda's ministry. All that proved a major red flag when considering the seller's $11,799 asking price. In the end, that swayed opinions and resulted in a 79% 'No Dice' loss.