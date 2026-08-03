At $11,799, Could This 1978 Mazda RX-7 GS Make You Go Hmmm?

With no new rotary-powered cars currently on offer, people wanting to get in on the Dorito-shaped piston scene need to look to used cars like today's Nice Price or No Dice RX-7. Considering it's now a classic, let's decide if this Wankel is worth our time.

In America, bigger is almost always better. We have bigger dinner plates than do most of the rest of the world. We also have bigger refrigerators to hold all that food needed to fill those bigger plates. That necessitates a larger kitchen to house the big fridge, demanding a bigger house around that, and likely a comparatively large driveway leading to that big-ass house. That super-sizing could make any normal-sized car or truck parked on the property seem dinky by comparison.

In such a case, the mega-big six-door, lifted, and wide-tired 2006 Ford F350 we looked at last Friday would be the perfect accompaniment to any such oversized McMansion. Unfortunately for its builder/seller, a $55,000 asking price proved too large for most of our tastes. That was obvious in the comments and the extremely overwhelming 90% 'No Dice' loss the fancy Ford suffered in the vote.