Why Germany Bans Big Rigs From Its Autobahn Every Single Sunday And Holiday

Based on the amount of daylight and hot weather in Sam Peckinpah's hit 1978 action film "Convoy," there's a good chance the world will never see a remake that takes place on Germany's autobahn. Not due to any lack of interest in such a picture (though we'd pay to see it) but because Germany bans big rigs from traveling on all of its roads — including the autobahn — every Sunday and various holidays. Additional autobahn-only restrictions are in place on Saturdays during a two-month period over the summer. Thus, there's a chance these restrictions would mess with any major studio's production schedule.

There are exceptions, but them's the rules from a land that really loves rules. This is especially true when it comes to driving on the autobahn itself. And while these rules may sound like an infringement on truckers' rights and overall commerce, the reasoning behind them is rooted in the greater good, especially when a lot of people are on vacation.

Germany bans big rigs from its autobahn every single Sunday and holiday to, in the words of the country's Federal Ministry of Transport, minimize traffic congestion during this period. It's also rooted in improving road safety and environmental protection, as well as keeping noise down in the name of "Ruhezeit," or quiet time. But there are exceptions — let's dig into what exactly the law says, what the affected areas are, and which rigs don't have to worry about staying off the road during these times.