5 Rules You Should Know Before Driving On The Autobahn

If you are a gearhead, you probably grew up dreaming of the promised land in Germany — not the Nürburgring, the Autobahn. For those not privileged enough to visit in person, these are our favorite Autobahn top speed videos. It is the ultimate driving mecca, a network of pristine asphalt with certain sections where you can legally wind up the speedometer of your rented car to the max. But before you step off the plane in Frankfurt, march up to the rental counter, grab the keys to a turbocharged BMW 3-Series, and plan to bury your right foot into the carpet completely, you need to understand something crucial. The Autobahn isn't a lawless wasteland like the Wild West.

It is a precision-engineered ecosystem populated by some of the most rigorously trained, lane-disciplined drivers on the planet. German driver's licenses cost thousands of dollars and require months of intensive theoretical and practical training, meaning the people around you actually know how to handle a vehicle at high speed. If you treat this highway like an all-you-can-eat buffet spread, without understanding the intricate system that keeps it functioning, you will either end up broke from the steep fines, targeted by an incredibly angry local, or get intimate with a guardrail.

There are some interesting rules for driving on the Autobahn. For example, it is illegal to run out of fuel on the Autobahn. Also, contrary to popular belief, there are speed restrictions on sections. Overtaking from the right is also forbidden. Here are five rules you need to know before you hit the Autobahn.