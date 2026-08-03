Here's How Much A 2022 Hyundai Elantra N Has Depreciated In 4 Years

For better and worse, Hyundai products, when new, tend to undercut their rivals from Japan and Germany, but the flip side of that is residual values that may not hold up against those rivals either. A double-edged sword for first owners, but an opportunity for an absolute bargain for that second guy. Case in point: the Elantra N sport compact, which was already a bargain in relation to, say, the Honda Civic Type R and Volkswagen Golf R off the showroom. Add four years of depreciation and Hyundai's front-wheel-drive, four-door rocket can now be had for about 70% of its original price on the used market.

Today, the 2022 Hyundai Elantra N has a Kelley Blue Book Fair Purchase Price of just $23,000, down more than 10 grand from its original MSRP of $33,245. Taking a quick AutoTrader inventory of all 2022 N Elantras, the least expensive examples seem to have a floor of $20,000 while the nicest ones top out at around $28,000. For perspective, a brand new, base-as-it-gets, 147-horsepower 2026 Elantra SE starts at $23,870 after destination fees.