These Niche Automotive Micro-Segments Are Overdue For A Comeback, According To Our Readers

Supposedly, it's important to at least occasionally be serious and responsible, but that's so much less fun. What ever happened to automotive executives like Ferdinand Piëch, who threw money at some of the most ridiculous ideas to ever cross his desk and blessed us with the Bugatti Veyron, Volkswagen Phaeton, and, ever-so-briefly, the XL1? Sometimes it's fun to tell ourselves the automakers are wrong, and actually, we have great car ideas.

Personally, I like to believe it's finally time for convertible pickup trucks to make their comeback. It would be a niche product, but I still think someone should try it. Last week, we asked you which niche micro-segments deserve to make a comeback, and what do you know, very few people agreed with me on convertible pickups. But you all had plenty of other good suggestions, and if enough automakers were willing to try all of them, I bet at least one of them would end up being a hit. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.