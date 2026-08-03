These Niche Automotive Micro-Segments Are Overdue For A Comeback, According To Our Readers
Supposedly, it's important to at least occasionally be serious and responsible, but that's so much less fun. What ever happened to automotive executives like Ferdinand Piëch, who threw money at some of the most ridiculous ideas to ever cross his desk and blessed us with the Bugatti Veyron, Volkswagen Phaeton, and, ever-so-briefly, the XL1? Sometimes it's fun to tell ourselves the automakers are wrong, and actually, we have great car ideas.
Personally, I like to believe it's finally time for convertible pickup trucks to make their comeback. It would be a niche product, but I still think someone should try it. Last week, we asked you which niche micro-segments deserve to make a comeback, and what do you know, very few people agreed with me on convertible pickups. But you all had plenty of other good suggestions, and if enough automakers were willing to try all of them, I bet at least one of them would end up being a hit. Let's take a look at some of the most popular responses.
The two-door option
It wasn't a 'Niche Micro-Segment' in the '60s, '70s, and '80s, but 2-door cars and trucks need to come back.
People used to get by with 2-door vehicles just fine for decades. The doors were longer, and the passenger seat usually slid forward when the back was tipped forward. This provided easier access to the rear seats.
When I was growing up in the '70s, everybody had 2-door cars and trucks. Monte Carlos, Novas, Malibus, Grand Prix, Regals, Cutlasses, alongside Dusters, Chevettes, Omni 024s, Horizon TC3s, Mustangs, Camaros and Firebirds. That's what people drove when I was young. And every truck was a 2-door until they came out with those extended-cabs with the small suicide rear doors.
Basic, less-expensive 2-door vehicles definitely need to make a comeback.
Suggested by: Anonymous Person
Mobster coupes
Personal luxury coupes. One could argue the Lexus LC500 fits this, but we need more of them. Cars in the spirit of the Eldorado, Continental Mark V, Thunderbird, Imperial, Cordoba, Riviera. Road tripping cars for two people. Eat up turnpike miles at 80 in comfort and quiet.
Suggested by: Frosteeman
Tiny 4x4s
Small, cheap, real SUVs, ie Jimny
Suggested by: Jimboy II, The Sequel
The family wagon
The standard and performance wagon. This isn't the V8s, this is like the Camery wagon and CT5 wagon (non blackwing).
Suggested by: Cluck
Minitrucks
Small trucks. Not Ford Maverick small. I'm talking Chevy LUV small. Trucks that you can park and load stuff into versus lift stuff into.
Suggested by: Christopher Hiatt
Taxis
Dedicated Taxi vehicles. London can have them, why not the United States?
Suggested by: DynamicPresence
Affordable mid-engine sports cars
Cheap RWD Mid-engine sportcar that's affordable to purchased by normal working class even in this economy and administration
No, I'm not talking about Toyota MR2 / MRS since that's still more expensive than 86 BRZ, MX-5 Miata, Camaro 4-cylinder turbo and Mustang 4-cylinder turbo
I'm talking about like Mazda AZ-1 / Suzuki Cara or recently died Honda S660 which similarly priced or even slight cheaper than MX-5 Miata and 86 BRZ. Though I must admit with just 65 hp which is just 1/3 power of slow-ass 86 BRZ 1st gen ZN6 might not be attractive
Suggested by: Derry
Sidecars
Factory Sidecar Rigs, every motorcycle company should make them
Suggested by: Scott The Stagehand
Full-size luxury convertibles
A luxurious convertible that seats five or six (adults) with a usable trunk.
I.E. An Eldorado convertible for current times.
Some of the larger convertibles Jeep, Bronco, etc. don't have a luxurious ride or interior and despite their price have manual tops with plastic windows.
Miatas may be fun to drive, but a family can't take it on a road trip in it.
Suggested by: MidwestCarGuy
Shooting brakes
Small, sporty, 2-door wagon/bread van/shooting break. Perfect for anyone who has any kind of gear to carry on a regular basis but doesn't need a truck or SUV. Fewer than 10% of vehicle trips include more than 2 people. And, yes, the proper and logical spelling should be "shooting break".
Suggested by: Norm DePlume