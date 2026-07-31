At $55,000, Is This Six-Door 2006 Ford F-350 A One-Of-A-Kind Deal?

It's often said to go big or go home. With today's Nice Price or No Dice F350, you could do both, as long as you have room to park it when you get there. Let's see if this huge truck requires a requisite truckload of cash to buy.

Over the last two decades of the 19th century, Rodolfo and Carolina Maserati brought seven sons into the world. Apparently, Rodolfo and Carolina enjoyed each other's company. A lot.

All of these sons, save for Alfieri, who died at just one year of age, had a hand in founding the family's namesake automotive company, Maserati S.p.A., with brother Mario designing the iconic logo, based on Neptune's trident fork. Owing to financial problems, the brothers sold their company in 1937. It had changed hands several times more by the time the 1987 Maserati Biturbo Si we looked at on Thursday came around. The Biturbo was then owner Alejandro de Tomaso's idea to bring Maserati to the masses, but the car stumbled on a number of fronts in that effort. Its reputation preceding it, along with the car's poor interior, proved sufficiently off-putting to the majority of you that not even an arguably low $5,800 asking price could garner any enthusiasm for its purchase. When all was said and done, that resulted in a 70% 'No Dice' loss.