SpaceX Junk Is Set To Slam Into Moon At 5,400 MPH

If you're worried that plastic six-pack rings you threw out last week entangled a seagull, it's no big deal compared to what Elon Musk is doing. The spent upper stage from a SpaceX rocket will slam into the Moon next Wednesday. The estimated 5,400-mile-per-hour impact near Einstein Crater will create a plume of lunar dust and rock several miles high, visible from Earth through telescopes. The incident only illustrates how space debris could pose a much more serious threat in the near future.

Coincidentally, the spent upper stage helped deliver a pair of privately operated landers to the Moon last year. The 10,000-pound rocket segment has just been drifting through space since the January 2025 launch. According to the Associated Press, the impact could have been avoided entirely if SpaceX nudged the stage's trajectory into an orbit around the Sun. When the stage slams into the surface, the impact force will be equivalent to detonating three tons of TNT. NASA is planning to take before-and-after shots of the 90-foot-wide impact crater with its Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter.