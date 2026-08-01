Why The Differences Between PSI And CFM Matter

While PSI denotes the pressure of air inside an object in pounds per one square inch, CFM measures the volume of air in cubic feet that is delivered per minute. It's important to point out that the former is related to the latter; PSI decides whether the air has enough force to power the tool, and CFM indicates whether there's enough volume to keep it powered. Slightly confusing, we agree. A common comparison that's easy to visualize is a garden hose; the water flowing through the hose represents CFM, and restricting its flow at the end with your thumb to make it spray further represents an increase in PSI. If you cut off the flow of water at the spigot, the pressure decreases because less water is trying to get out.

Now, in an air compressor, the pump fills up the tank in CFM to a certain PSI. Once a tool is hooked up and used, like an impact wrench – one of the tools Jalopnik's readers absolutely hate to use – air leaves at a certain CFM and requires pumping in more, also measured in CFM, to refill it to maintain that pressure. If enough air isn't pumped in time, pressure drops, and it will cause the tool to operate below its rating. The higher the CFM, the more air leaves the compressor every minute to power tools that require a high volume of air. The differences between PSI and CFM matter because they not only tell you if a compressor can perform the job at hand, but also how long the job — such as buzzing off wheel bolts or spraying paint — can last before the compressor needs to be refilled with air.