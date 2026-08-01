Before You Head Out On Your Boat, Remember The 1/3 Rule

Unless you have one of those solar-powered lobster boats, making sure you have enough fuel in the tank before you set off is arguably more important when it comes to boats than it is with cars. There isn't usually a gas dock you can pull into just waiting for you out on the water in the event you get caught empty mid-trip. For that reason, seasoned seamen abide by the "one-third rule" (or 1/3 rule) before embarking.

The one-third rule says that you should mentally divide the fuel that you have into thirds. The top third is for getting to your destination, the second third is for coming back, and the last third is a safety buffer. If you don't have enough fuel to do that, you don't have enough fuel. Naturally, using this rule effectively requires you to know at least approximately how much fuel it'll take to get to your destination. Another, possibly simpler interpretation of the one-third rule can perhaps be what I'm going to coin as the "three times" rule: always have enough fuel to theoretically be able to travel to your destination three times. And no, any fuel you might have in your boat's built-in reserve tank does not count.