New Bridgestone UltraWeather Beats The Socks Off The Old WeatherPeak In Tire Rack Tests

It's a little ridiculous how far tire technology has advanced in recent decades. We haven't seen any huge visual changes since low-profile tires got popular, but in pretty much every other regard, calling it a night and day difference between old and new tires isn't quite as hyperbolic as it may sound. Those advances have also led to new types of tires that weren't really possible in the 1900s, like high-performance all-seasons and three-peak-rated all-weather touring tires. Since Bridgestone makes Blizzaks, you'd think it would have nailed the all-weather touring tire right out of the gate. Except, when our friends at Tire Rack ran the WeatherPeak through their tests, that wasn't the case.

It delivered excellent snow performance, but in other conditions, it struggled to compete with the rest of the segment. Now, the WeatherPeak's out, and the Bridgestone UltraWeather is in. New tires are supposed to be better, so Tire Rack ran it through four-season testing to see how the UltraWeather measured up against the old WeatherPeak. And based on how it performed, the new Bridgestone really is better across the board.