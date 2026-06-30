Michelin Doesn't Make The Best Ultra High Performance All-Season Tire, Tire Rack Claims

That said, just because the results of this test should be applicable beyond EVs, the Goodyear Eagle Sport All-Season is the new OEM tire option that comes on the Model 3. Since Tire Rack used a Model 3 in the test, maybe the test itself was rigged. Not necessarily. The Eagle Sport came out on top for efficiency, and it ended up being one of the most efficient tires that Tire Rack's tested overall, but there's more to a high-performance tire than how much energy it takes to go 100 miles.

On the road, the Goodyear Eagle F1, Continental ExtremeContact, and Bridgestone Potenza beat out the more-efficient Eagle Sport, which tied for fourth place with the Michelin Pilot Sport. In wet testing, the Eagle F1 tied for first with the Michelin Pilot Sport All Season, while the Eagle Sport finished last. The Eagle F1's wet performance wasn't enough to knock the Michelin Pilot Sport 4S out of first place overall, but it still managed fifth, even as an all-season performance tire. The Eagle F1 also came out on top in Tire Rack's dry testing, only losing in the overall rankings to dedicated summer tires such as the Continental ExtremeContact Sport 02.

So that's it, if you've been dreaming of a performance tire that you don't have to swap out whenever it gets cold, just slap a set of Goodyear Eagle F1 All Seasons on your Corvette or Porsche? Maybe. But one limitation of the results in this particular video is the lack of cold weather and snow performance testing. In the conditions Tire Rack tested, the Eagle F1 performed great compared to other ultra-high-performance tires, but if you know your winter tires need to be able to handle snow, you may want to wait for the upcoming winter test results that Tire Rack promises is coming early next year.