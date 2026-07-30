You are very likely to find today's Nice Price or No Dice Biturbo on any number of "worst cars in the world" lists, but that's selling the model short. Let's see if this later edition makes up for the earlier model's sins, and hence might be a compelling purchase.

In 1993, the French government enacted "Loi Pain" or the Bread Law regulating the ingredients and production methods of certain bread products, most notably the baguette. In enacting the law, France sought not just to protect the public from poor quality or inauthentic products, but also to ensure the cultural heritage represented in each baguette.

It's hard to say how many baguettes could fit in the 1982 Renault R5 we looked at on Wednesday, but at $15,500, buying it wouldn't leave much change for a loaf, so perhaps the point is moot. Quirky, rare, and charmingly cheerful, that supermini really demanded the right buyer, and none of us seemed to fit the bill. Ultimately, that eighty-sixed the R5's chances, earning it a massive 92% 'No Dice' loss.