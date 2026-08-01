Religious Fanatics Replace Crying Babies As Worst Passengers To Encounter On Your Next Flight

Flying doesn't have to suck, but at its best, it's still no more pleasant than a long, quiet bus ride. Even the movies are better enjoyed at home on your own couch where nobody gets mad if your dog sits on your lap. That said, your fellow passengers can easily ruin a flight for you. Crying babies catch a lot of flack, but it's not their fault their ears hurt, nor is it their fault they don't know how to talk yet. As the Washington Post reports, though, one group of flight-ruiners that doesn't catch nearly enough flack has recently gotten a lot bolder — religious fanatics.

High-control religious groups have a long history of taking advantage of planes making it impossible to ignore their spontaneous sermons or worship services, and since the advent of social media, we've seen several videos go viral over the years. Sadly, the rest of the internet voicing its distain for sky preachers who ruin flights hasn't deterred this new generation of TikTok-fueled fanatics. And as they happily told WaPo, they do it specifically because they know everyone on the plane is trapped and can't leave: