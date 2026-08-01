Expedition Investigating Possible Wreckage Of Amelia Earhart's Plane Might Just Be Looking At A Downed Coconut Tree, But Why Not Check?

The most compelling evidence supporting the theory of a soft landing is known as the Taraia Object. It appeared on satellite images of Nikumaroro Island starting in 2015 after a major storm uncovered it, and resembles what could be the wreckage of Earhart's aircraft. It sank back into the ocean by 2020, but its location does not appear to have changed. In 1991, researchers from The International Group for Historic Aircraft Recovery (TIGHAR) discovered what they believe is a piece of Earhart's plane on Nikumaroro Island. Its size and shape match a patch panel installed in Miami near the beginning of Earhart's fateful flight.

The TIGHAR website lists a great deal of evidence supporting the theory that the Taraia Object is Earhart's plane. However, TIGHAR founder Ric Gillespie has changed his opinion in recent years. He recently told NBC News that he believes the Taraia Object is not Earhart's aircraft, but a coconut tree. "We've looked there in that spot, and there's nothing there," he told the Today show in 2025. On the TIGHAR forum, Gillespie shared an email exchange he had with expedition leader Richard Pettigrew:

Gillespie: "If I thought somebody needed to go look, I would go look. We've done it before. In 2002 the lead scientist on a New England Aquarium expedition to Niku saw what he believed was an airplane wheel in shallow water near the shore of Tatiman Passage. In 2003 we sent a small expedition to check it out, but by then it was gone, apparently washed away by a storm." Pettigrew: "My request to you is to give us your blessing to go back to the island and determine once-and-for-all what the Taraia Object actually is." Gillespie: "I do not believe there is sufficient evidence of wreckage at Taraia to merit the expense of an on-site investigation. I can not say otherwise." Pettigrew: "I know that people will ask you what you think about our plan. ... I hope you will allow for the possibility that we are right and express your hope (if not expectation) that traces of the Electra could actually be found." Gillespie: "I would never oppose any responsible archaeological investigation of Niku."

As Gillespie points out, conditions are constantly changing. A researcher may have seen a wheel in 2002, but it was washed away by 2003. What looks like the wreckage of an airplane became visible in 2014, but sank below the surface again by 2020. The shoreline itself changed quite a bit during that time as well due to storms and erosion. Really, the only way to verify whether the Taraia Object is an airplane or a coconut tree is to make the long trip to Nikumaroro Island and look.