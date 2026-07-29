Representative of the first supermini to garner super sales, today's Nice Price or No Dice Renault R5 remains as cheekily cheerful as when it was new. Let's decide whether this extremely clean edition is priced just as cheekily.

Every year, somewhere between 800 and 1,000 individuals attempt to climb to the summit of Mount Everest, the world's tallest non-oceanic mountain. That number would likely balloon substantially should a paved road to the top ever be built. Of course, at 29,032 feet, the thin air at Everest's peak requires supplemental oxygen for climbers, and would so for internal combustion engines too. A likely lack of charging stations makes electric vehicles a poor option for this hypothetical drive, but a supercharged engine like in the 2005 Jaguar S-Type R we looked at on Tuesday would make for a solid choice.

Not only that, but our Jag's performance-oriented suspension and luxuriously appointed interior would make the drive pretty pleasurable as well. This imaginary weekend cruise up the storied Himalayan peak wouldn't break the bank, either. At just $7,990, there would be plenty left over for picking up some souvenirs at the base camp gift shop. You all recognized that, giving the Jag a solid 74% 'Nice Price' win.