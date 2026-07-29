How And Why The Vanguard CitiCar Failed To Revolutionize City Driving

An electric vehicle (EV) with an aluminum tubular chassis and minimalist interior that makes use of lightweight materials to favor range-effectiveness sounds exactly like the kind of car the world needs right now. However, the Sebring-Vanguard CitiCar is not some up-and-coming sector savior ready to take city centers by storm — in fact, it looks dire even in comparison to the worst EVs offered for sale today. Instead, it launched in the 1970s as a real-world alternative to gas-guzzling domestics, arriving right in the thick of the EV's crap era.

Saying the CitiCar "failed to revolutionize city driving" makes it sound like a complete failure, but it really wasn't, as we'll explain in this article. It was developed as a solution to the ever-rising costs of motoring following the 1973 Oil Crisis, featuring a lead-acid battery powertrain which boasted between 2.5 and 12 horsepower, and it was built upon that aforementioned tubular aluminum frame. To keep the weight down, plastic was the material of choice for the body panels, while flat glass panels were chosen for the windows, presumably to also keep costs to a minimum. However, despite the excellence of the idea and intent behind the CitiCar, pricing structures, market conditions, and battery technology did ultimately stop it from becoming the new face of city driving. In total, roughly 6,500 were made, counting both CitiCar and Commuta-Car units, and it notably became the best-selling American EV since the end of World War II, right up until Tesla launched its Model S.