At $7,990, Would You Leap At The Chance To Buy This 2005 Jaguar S-Type R?

While its throwback looks were derided by James May on "Top Gear," today's Nice Price or No Dice Jaguar S-Type's supercharged engine more than makes up for any imagined styling issues. Let's see how we like the looks of its price tag.

Amazon, the retailing juggernaut that sells everything from AAA batteries to the ZZZQuil sleep aid, has its own line of what are deemed "essential" products across a broad spectrum of categories. The company brands these products as Amazon Basics. You can furnish your entire life with these cheap and yet cheerful products, from a toaster for making morning toast to the PJs worn at night while Amazon's Alexa records your snoring patterns.

That's all well and good for those with either limited funds or imagination, but what if the cut of your jib demands something a bit... shall we say, extra? That's especially pertinent when it comes to buying a used car to run around town or drive to work in. The 2001 Lexus RX 300 we considered on Monday had that extra something, a bit of secret sauce. Its $4,600 asking price, however, placed it in a similar category to more basic fare. Many of you liked that mix, earning the RX 300 a massive 88% 'Nice Price' win.