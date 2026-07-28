The Right Prep For A Rooftop Tent (Because Here's How Much It Can Go Wrong Otherwise)

We think rooftop tents are cool. They look great and they're handy for off-road adventures, but using them is a bit more complex and counterintuitive than you'd wager.

Here's what we mean by counterintuitive. The 2026 Subaru Outback has a very high, 800-pound static load capacity. Static load means what it sounds like: When the Outback's not moving, you can put 800 pounds on top. And that Subaru's dynamic load capacity is 220 pounds. The latter factors forces like those caused by braking to a stop from 50 mph and the physics of barreling through a turn — or rock crawling off-camber at merely 4 mph.

Now let's take a brawnier brute of an off-roader. You're probably guessing the mighty Ford Bronco wouldn't be wimpier than the Outback when it comes to roof toting. And you'd be wrong. The dynamic rating is merely 110 pounds, the static one, a more modest 450 pounds.

So how come? Massively reductively, a rooftop tent, like any load mounted on top of your rig, changes the way the thing handles. Meaning, take a tall vehicle and make it taller, and bad things can happen. Or, put simply, the vehicle can roll more easily. And so factoring in these load ratings is word to the wise numero uno. But there are other factors to consider beyond vehicle choice — and they very much have to do with properly securing whatever you put on top of your rig.