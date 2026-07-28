The Cars You'd Choose To Deliver 100 Pizzas In One Night
We here at Jalopnik love a hypothetical. It keeps us distracted from the misery of the real world around us, and it's partially why I came up with the slightly off-the-wall question I posed to you fine folks last week. Unfortunately, most of you misunderstood what I was asking, but we'll do our best to soldier on.
I wanted to know what car you'd choose to deliver 100 pizzas in a single night. I wrongly assumed that you'd all understand I meant you'd have to go back and forth to the pizza joint over and over again — not that you'd need to fit one-goddamn-hundred pizzas in a vehicle at once. Unfortunately, I forgot what they say about people who assume things, and that's on me. Because of that, the majority of you answered with vehicles you thought could fit the most amount of pizza, something I'm deeply uninterested in. Luckily, some of you had a shred of common sense and understood my question, so you answered appropriately. For that, I commend you.
I feel a little bit like the teacher who comes back after a day off to find a bad note from the substitute. I'm disappointed, but it's okay. We'll all try again next week, and I'll be sure to be a bit more explicit in my instruction from here on out. In any case, why don't you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops would use to deliver 100 pizzas in a single night and not what cars your fellow Jalops would use to deliver 100 pizzas at the same time?
Honda Element
Honda Element. Amazing side door, Insane amount of cargo room, I used to do catering for a restaurant that had one of these. Comfy, easy to maneuver, spacious af.
Submitted by: mymustargiscrowdphobic
Ectomobile
This. Massively cool car. Hero movie car. Lights and sirens. Trunk space for days. Modern GM swapped crate motor. (This was from a ride-along I did a few weeks ago through NYC).
Submitted by: Nick
Slate
Slate pickup. With a custom fitted pizza warming oven in the bed – multiple compartments with flip up lids to keep everyone's Za at the perfect temperature.
Submitted by: Radar Lover Gone
E-Bike
faster time more tip = e bike
no incentive = whatever cheapest ev i can buy. leaf maybe.
Submitted by: J12 J34
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Classic Pizza Thrower
hypothetical situation calls for a hypothetical car. I choose the Ninja Turtles Pizza Shooter Car
&
The TMNT pizza thrower, duh
Submitted by: Awesam & JaredOfLondon
Vespa
I don't have to carry all 100 at once right?
Then its not even close a: vespa.
10-15 trips, weaving and dodging traffic, disregarding traffic laws, driving and parking on the side walk.
This would be a normal Tuesday.
Submitted by: Joseph Rodger
Volvo 740/940 wagon
Nothing like a box on wheels to deliver boxes full of wheels (of pizza).
Submitted by: Brewman15
Plymouth Prowler and trailer
Hemi swapped of course lol.
Submitted by: RC350F
GMT800
I am thinking a rusty crusty GMT800 Tahoe/Yukon. Sympathy tips.
You won't get any tips in a $100+k SUV.
Submitted by: TheDuke
Toyota GR Corolla
Something small and quick, in order to dart about in traffic if necessary, and has a bit of space. GR Corolla would be a very efficient choice.
Submitted by: W.M. Ress
1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager
I have delivered more than 100 Pizzas in a night back in the Y2K era, when I was a struggling single father who somehow had the kids more than 50% of the time while working two jobs. My chariot was the venerable 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager. Midtown KC. On a Friday or Saturday night, or Football Sundays, 100 pies in a night is a lot, but non unheard of. And a minivan like the Grand Voyager offers more than enough space to be the driver selected for a big delivery to frat house (great tippers), church youth groups (never tippers), car dealerships (industry standard tippers), or whoever needs a dozen or three pies.
As sleepless and stressful as that time of my life was, if I had to deliver 100 pizzas in a night again, I'd want to do it in a burgundy 1992 Plymouth Grand Voyager with a 4 year old in the 2nd row and the B52s on the cheap CD player haphazardly wired into the stereo.
Submitted by: Papa Chris