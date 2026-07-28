The Cars You'd Choose To Deliver 100 Pizzas In One Night

We here at Jalopnik love a hypothetical. It keeps us distracted from the misery of the real world around us, and it's partially why I came up with the slightly off-the-wall question I posed to you fine folks last week. Unfortunately, most of you misunderstood what I was asking, but we'll do our best to soldier on.

I wanted to know what car you'd choose to deliver 100 pizzas in a single night. I wrongly assumed that you'd all understand I meant you'd have to go back and forth to the pizza joint over and over again — not that you'd need to fit one-goddamn-hundred pizzas in a vehicle at once. Unfortunately, I forgot what they say about people who assume things, and that's on me. Because of that, the majority of you answered with vehicles you thought could fit the most amount of pizza, something I'm deeply uninterested in. Luckily, some of you had a shred of common sense and understood my question, so you answered appropriately. For that, I commend you.

I feel a little bit like the teacher who comes back after a day off to find a bad note from the substitute. I'm disappointed, but it's okay. We'll all try again next week, and I'll be sure to be a bit more explicit in my instruction from here on out. In any case, why don't you head on down below and check out what cars your fellow Jalops would use to deliver 100 pizzas in a single night and not what cars your fellow Jalops would use to deliver 100 pizzas at the same time?