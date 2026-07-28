5 Vehicles That Hit Top Speed Before The End Of The Quarter Mile

The oversized Hummer EV pickup is an absolute monument to excess. One of the most powerful EVs you can buy today, it produces a staggering 1,000 horsepower from its tri-motor setup and weighs over 9,000 pounds, thanks to the heavy Ultium battery pack. When you engage the "Watts to Freedom" mode, which lowers the suspension and unlocks full power, this massive block of metal rockets from zero to 60 mph in a physics-defying 3.1 seconds, according to Motor Trend, and tears through the first half of the drag strip with the violence of a supercar. However, the large SUV is speed-governed at 112 mph (models with optional mud terrain tires are limited to 105 mph). It was a good call by GMC engineers, considering the Hummer EV is a 4.5-ton freight train running on 35-inch mud-terrain tires. Letting it wander at triple-digit speeds on public roads is a recipe for disaster.

Because it accelerates so viciously off the line, the Hummer EV hits 110 mph in just 9.7 seconds –well before a quarter mile and crosses the finish line in 11.6 seconds at exactly — you've guessed it – 111.9 mph. For the final second of the run, we can imagine the driver just sitting there, right foot mashed into the floor, watching the digital speedometer sit at 112 mph.