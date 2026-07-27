'Matchbox The Movie' Looks Like A Fast & Furious Ripoff But Still Better Than I Expected

I genuinely can't believe I'm saying this, but "Matchbox The Movie" actually looks kind of fun. Mattel released the trailer for its latest toy-themed movie at San Diego Comic-Con, and I begrudgingly admit that I want to watch it. It's basically just a Mattel-branded Fast & Furious clone that leans more into comedy than cars, but somehow it looks like it'll actually be a good time. Apple using Ludacris' "Rollout" in the trailer is definitely a little wink at the audience, too.

Usually these product-based movies are just corporate slop designed to rake in money from parents trying to keep kids quiet for a couple of hours on a Saturday afternoon. And while this isn't all that different, it actually seems like Apple TV put some real production bucks into it where it mattered.

The plot seems so vaguely related to Matchbox cars that it feels like a rejected Fast & Furious script that Mattel's shoehorned its brand into. It's about a group of friends who used to play with Matchbox cars as kids. One of the friends in the group, played by John Cena, went off to become a badass CIA agent as a grown-up. When Cena's character comes back to his small town to grab a few beers (not Coronas, if you were wondering), the "Matchbox Gang" all get drugged and kidnapped by baddies, forcing them into classic fish-out-of-water, globetrotting, action-packed hijinks. There's nothing original about the premise, but based on the trailer alone, it seems pretty well executed, thanks mostly to its surprisingly good cast.