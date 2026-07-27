At $4,600, Is This 2001 Lexus RX300 A Prescription For Good Value?

For years, the RX has been one of Lexus' top-selling vehicles, and the condition of today's Nice Price or No Dice RX300 shows just why buyers love them. Let's find out how much we love this near-luxury crossover's current price.

Being uber-rich may actually have some unforeseen downsides. After all, despite anointing himself as great, just look at the fate that befell Fitzgerald's Jay Gatsby. Like a toddler's awkward steps in the shoes of a parent, it's sometimes more fun to experience wealth and attainment vicariously.

The replica 1935 Auburn Speedster we looked at last Friday offered the ability to at least look the part of maintaining old-school wealth. At $48,000, however, its purchase would not prove out of the realm of possibility for members of the middle class striving to punch above their bank account's weight class. Unfortunately for the seller, too few of you felt that sufficiently upwardly mobile, deriding the price in the comments and dunning it in the voting to the tune of a hefty 93% 'No Dice' loss.