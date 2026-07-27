At $4,600, Is This 2001 Lexus RX300 A Prescription For Good Value?
For years, the RX has been one of Lexus' top-selling vehicles, and the condition of today's Nice Price or No Dice RX300 shows just why buyers love them. Let's find out how much we love this near-luxury crossover's current price.
Being uber-rich may actually have some unforeseen downsides. After all, despite anointing himself as great, just look at the fate that befell Fitzgerald's Jay Gatsby. Like a toddler's awkward steps in the shoes of a parent, it's sometimes more fun to experience wealth and attainment vicariously.
The replica 1935 Auburn Speedster we looked at last Friday offered the ability to at least look the part of maintaining old-school wealth. At $48,000, however, its purchase would not prove out of the realm of possibility for members of the middle class striving to punch above their bank account's weight class. Unfortunately for the seller, too few of you felt that sufficiently upwardly mobile, deriding the price in the comments and dunning it in the voting to the tune of a hefty 93% 'No Dice' loss.
A winning formula
The idea of what luxury automobiles should offer has changed dramatically since the era of the Auburn. Still, the basics—solid materials, exceptional build quality, and a modicum of style—remain eternal requirements. This 2001 Lexus RX300 represents a modern concept of a luxury SUV or crossover, something offered by nearly every automaker on the market today, but a fairly fresh concept upon this model's introduction. It proved a smart move, too, as the RX series quickly became one of Lexus' top-sellers, and seeing as it was derived from the mass-market Toyota Camry, with which it shares a number of parts, it wasn't an onerous investment for the company to develop.
Right-sized, sufficiently stylish, and with Lexus-level quality and build, the RX was also priced well below competitors from the likes of Mercedes-Benz and BMW, making it a great value proposition as well. All of those aspects are still present in this Burnished Gold Metallic over tan leather edition. And even now, fully a quarter century since new, it impresses in how well it was screwed together, or at least looks so in the photos.
Good stuff underneath, too
This first-generation RX came with Toyota's 3.0-liter 1MZ-FE V6, an all-alloy engine good for 220 horsepower and 222 pound-feet of torque. The only transmission offered in the RX for the North American market was a four-speed automatic, but in this car that's been mated with an on-demand AWD system and multi-mode shifting for better performance in bad weather.
According to the ad, the RX "runs and drives great," and enjoyed a timing belt and water pump replacement at 93,000 miles. There are now 136,000 miles on the clock, and while there are a couple of nicks and scratches on the bumpers, plus some faded plastics under the hood, overall it looks to be in great shape for its age and that middle-of-the-road odometer count. Also, while not stated in the ad, the tires look fairly new and have a good amount of tread. Those are mounted on factory alloys, which look great but are marred by balancing weights taped onto the outer, visible rim.
Luxury for the masses
Anyone who argues that Lexus doesn't know how to do quality interiors is going to lose that debate. The cabin on this RX still maintains an air of quality and luxury accommodations. The seller is judicious in offering photos of the driver's seat, but from what we can see, it appears to have suffered somewhat at the butts of those who have slid behind the wheel. Another blemish is some odd staining on the top-left corner of the passenger seat, possibly from years of rear seat occupants grabbing there to get in and out of the car.
All the other upholstery appears to be in excellent condition, as do the interior plastics and carpets. Comfort and convenience features include automatic climate control, power windows, mirrors and seats (with memory), and a cassette stereo. Old-school, right? For a slightly more modern feel, there's a small navigation screen, which was an optional extra on the car.
A decent get-about?
As we noted at the outset, obtaining the trappings of affluence without having to shell out big bucks for the opportunity is a win. When new, this RX300 was a decent value, but it wasn't cheap. Now, at $4,600, it arguably is cheap. But is that a good deal? This is, after all, a 25-year-old car, which means it's not as fancy or efficient (it's not a hybrid) or as safe as a more modern car. Could that all be forgiven, though, given its price and the fact that this RX still maintains its luxury creds and comes with a clean title?
What do you think? Is this RX a worthy contender at that $4,600 asking price for a daily driver with an extra bit of style? Or is it just too old for even that modest asking to make its purchase palatable?
You decide!
San Diego, California, Craigslist, or go here if the ad disappears.
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